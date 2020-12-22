We were so sorry to hear of Jan's passing, but know she is in a better place and reunited with Doug and her other loved ones. We have been praying for all of the family and will continue to do so. We would love to be there with you , but it is not a good idea for us to travel right now. May the Lord comfort you during this time. our Love to you all. Aunt Gloria and Uncle Larry.





Larry and Gloria Schmeeckle Family December 26, 2020