Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Lexington Clipper-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice M. Schmeeckle
FUNERAL HOME
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St
Cozad, NE
Janice Marie Schmeeckle (Brown) was born September 26, 1948 to Wallace and Reva Brown(Geer) in Holdrege NE, and departed this life on December 20, 2020 at her home in Elwood after a battle with cancer.
Services will be Monday, December 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Will Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Elwood Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.
She attended elementary school in Holdrege until moving to Johnson Lake in 1960 where she attended District #4 rural school. She graduated high school in 1967 from Elwood High School. After High School she worked around the Lake at various jobs to include Andy's Supper Club, both the "old" and "new" Lexington Hospitals, and the Elwood Care Center. In February of 1979, she began a 36 year career driving what she referred to as "the Senile Bus", better known as the Senlow Bus to the many Elwood residents that she helped over the years. She always referred to the riders, mostly female, as "her ladies", she was responsible for getting most of the elderly residents of Elwood to the grocery store, doctor visits, and other various appointments for many years. She did it with great pride and it was a job that she thoroughly enjoyed and loved. She always went the extra mile for her "ladies", many times doing their shopping for them if the weather was too bad or they were unable to get out of house for any reason. She was also instrumental in the startup of what is now the Elwood Senior Center.
In August of 1973, she married Gary Remmenga of Elwood, they made their home at Johnson Lake on Mallard Beach with their 2 dogs Sam and Buffy, and cat Monday. To this union 2 sons were born, Joe and Nick. They eventually moved to Elwood.
In October of 1984, she married Doug Schmeeckle, adding to the family 2 more children, Jon and Dana. They made their home in Elwood where they enjoyed times at the family lake cabin on Mallard Beach, traveling to the mountains whenever they could, especially Yellowstone, and truly enjoying every minute they spent together with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Doug; and brother Wallace. Survivors include sons Joe (Andrea) of Lincoln and their children, Levi and Sandy; Nick of Elwood; daughter Dana (Keith) Cox of Lincoln and their children, Tyler, Mya, and Amanda and her son Kaius; son Jon (Avavit) Schmeeckle of Edgewater, New Jersey and their children Max and Ben.
Memorials are suggested to the Elwood Area Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St, Cozad, NE
Dec
28
Service
1:00p.m.
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St, Cozad, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
There are no words, Banice, that can be said to your loved ones that will ease the pain they, as well as all of us your friends, left behind to grieve your passing are feeling. My thoughts and my prayers are with my nephews, Joe & family and to Nick. Love to you! RIP my friend/sister-in-law!!
Bonnie Remmenga
Family
February 5, 2021
Jim, Millie and family,
Please accept our deepest condolences for your family's loss. You are in our prayers.
Dale and Kathy Herrington
Friend
December 28, 2020
Please accept our sympathy in your loss. I attended grade school in Holdrege with Janice. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Nancy Harms & Gerhart Wehrbein
Nancy Harms
Classmate
December 27, 2020
To the family: I have so many memories of our friendship words are just not enough to express. I know we will all miss her. So glad we had our 50th class reunion. “Banice” is not suffering anymore.
Love and peace to you all.
Caryl (Marrs) Colson
Caryl Colson
Friend
December 27, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Jan's passing, but know she is in a better place and reunited with Doug and her other loved ones. We have been praying for all of the family and will continue to do so. We would love to be there with you , but it is not a good idea for us to travel right now. May the Lord comfort you during this time. our Love to you all. Aunt Gloria and Uncle Larry.

Larry and Gloria Schmeeckle
Family
December 26, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Shauna Burks. Group of 10 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Janice Marie Schmeeckle.
Shauna Burks
December 24, 2020
Jan was a "special classmate and friend" and will be missed by all of us. My condolences to Joe and family, Nick, and all of Jan's family. May God bless you all.
David Schutz
Friend
December 23, 2020
My condolences to Joe & Nick and family.
I went to High School & graduated with Jan. She was always a good friend.
Joe Marrs
Classmate
December 22, 2020
Kathryn Bannister
December 22, 2020
So saddened and sorry to hear of Jan’s passing. I saw her often when visiting family in Elwood as she was a classmate and dear friend of my Aunt. It was always delightful when an opportunity arose to chat with Jan. My deepest sympathies to her family.
Kathryn Bannister
Friend
December 22, 2020
So sad to hear of Jan's passing. She was a classmate and dear friend who will be missed by the many people who her life touched. Condolences to the family may she rest in peace.
Steven Miles
Friend
December 22, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Jan’s passing. We were friends at District 4, many years ago. My greatest sympathy to all her family.
Penny (McKenzie) Cariotto
Friend
December 21, 2020
Sending prayers to all during this difficult time.
Andrea Jennings
Family
December 21, 2020
I have known Jan for many many years. Knew when she went with Rawlin Hagan in High School. I'm so sorry to hear of all these deaths around the Elwood area. She will be missed.
Arlyn Trauernicht
Friend
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results