Janice Marie Schmeeckle (Brown) was born September 26, 1948 to Wallace and Reva Brown(Geer) in Holdrege NE, and departed this life on December 20, 2020 at her home in Elwood after a battle with cancer.
Services will be Monday, December 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Will Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Elwood Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.
She attended elementary school in Holdrege until moving to Johnson Lake in 1960 where she attended District #4 rural school. She graduated high school in 1967 from Elwood High School. After High School she worked around the Lake at various jobs to include Andy's Supper Club, both the "old" and "new" Lexington Hospitals, and the Elwood Care Center. In February of 1979, she began a 36 year career driving what she referred to as "the Senile Bus", better known as the Senlow Bus to the many Elwood residents that she helped over the years. She always referred to the riders, mostly female, as "her ladies", she was responsible for getting most of the elderly residents of Elwood to the grocery store, doctor visits, and other various appointments for many years. She did it with great pride and it was a job that she thoroughly enjoyed and loved. She always went the extra mile for her "ladies", many times doing their shopping for them if the weather was too bad or they were unable to get out of house for any reason. She was also instrumental in the startup of what is now the Elwood Senior Center.
In August of 1973, she married Gary Remmenga of Elwood, they made their home at Johnson Lake on Mallard Beach with their 2 dogs Sam and Buffy, and cat Monday. To this union 2 sons were born, Joe and Nick. They eventually moved to Elwood.
In October of 1984, she married Doug Schmeeckle, adding to the family 2 more children, Jon and Dana. They made their home in Elwood where they enjoyed times at the family lake cabin on Mallard Beach, traveling to the mountains whenever they could, especially Yellowstone, and truly enjoying every minute they spent together with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Doug; and brother Wallace. Survivors include sons Joe (Andrea) of Lincoln and their children, Levi and Sandy; Nick of Elwood; daughter Dana (Keith) Cox of Lincoln and their children, Tyler, Mya, and Amanda and her son Kaius; son Jon (Avavit) Schmeeckle of Edgewater, New Jersey and their children Max and Ben.
Memorials are suggested to the Elwood Area Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.