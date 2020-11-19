Menu
Jay Rowland Jr.
1922 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1922
DIED
November 13, 2020
Jay H. Rowland, Jr., age 98 of Fremont, passed away, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Jay was born February 23, 1922, at Davenport, Nebraska, to Jay H. and Anna (Rathsach) Rowland.

A memorial service is pending; there will be no visitation. Interment will be at the Overton, Nebraska, cemetery, with a private family service.

Memorials are suggested to Gideons International at https://www.gideons.org/donate.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, 68025 402-721-4490.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
Lona and family, So sorry to see Jay passed. But he with God now. May God comfort you all at this sad time. In Christ, Carol Nielsen
Carol L Nielsen
November 18, 2020