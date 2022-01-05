Jeff Gibson, 55, of Cozad, Nebraska (formerly of Falls City, Nebr.), passed away December 31, 2022 in Lexington.

His memorial service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.

He was born June 23, 1966 at Falls City to Robert and Linda (Schulenberg) Gibson.

He married Theresa Turner in May of 1986 and later divorced. He then married Tammy Layton in 2007 and they later divorced.

Jeff was raised in Falls City and graduated Bronaugh High School at Bronaugh, Mo. in 1984. He was an over the road truck driver most of his life, he was working for Orthman Logistics out of Lexington at the time of his death. He was a member of the Falls City Volunteer Fire Department.

Jeff is survived by his son, Cord and his wife Sarah of Falls City; mother, Linda of Kingman, Ariz., brother, Richard and his wife Amy of Falls City, sisters, Sheila Adams and her husband Michael of Kingman, Kandi Reynolds and her husband Charles of Falls City, Kimberly Gibson of Kingman, four grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, son, Billy and a granddaughter, Patience Gibson.

Funeral arrangements by Dorr & Clark Funeral Home in Falls City, Nebraska.