Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Lexington Clipper-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeff Gibson
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dorr & Clark Funeral Home
2303 Harlan St
Falls City, NE

Jeff Gibson, 55, of Cozad, Nebraska (formerly of Falls City, Nebr.), passed away December 31, 2022 in Lexington.

His memorial service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.

He was born June 23, 1966 at Falls City to Robert and Linda (Schulenberg) Gibson.

He married Theresa Turner in May of 1986 and later divorced. He then married Tammy Layton in 2007 and they later divorced.

Jeff was raised in Falls City and graduated Bronaugh High School at Bronaugh, Mo. in 1984. He was an over the road truck driver most of his life, he was working for Orthman Logistics out of Lexington at the time of his death. He was a member of the Falls City Volunteer Fire Department.

Jeff is survived by his son, Cord and his wife Sarah of Falls City; mother, Linda of Kingman, Ariz., brother, Richard and his wife Amy of Falls City, sisters, Sheila Adams and her husband Michael of Kingman, Kandi Reynolds and her husband Charles of Falls City, Kimberly Gibson of Kingman, four grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, son, Billy and a granddaughter, Patience Gibson.

Funeral arrangements by Dorr & Clark Funeral Home in Falls City, Nebraska.


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Dorr & Clark Funeral Home
2303 Harlan St, Falls City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Dorr & Clark Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dorr & Clark Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mark Folsom.
Friend
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results