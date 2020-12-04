I was a coworker of Jeff´s at Sunrise Express. I work in the IT department, and we have a Keurig coffee maker in our office. He´d come down at least once a day to get his coffee and shoot the breeze with us. It was always good to see him and talk to him. He was a good man, and he will be greatly missed. My prayers are with him and his family. May he rest in piece.

