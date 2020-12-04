Jeffrey David Schutz, age 51, of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, Dec.1, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island, Nebraska surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 8, 1969 at Lexington to Merlyn Dean and Janice Kay (Bailey) Schutz.
Viewing and visitation will be Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 5 PM till 8 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood, Nebraska. The current health recommendations for faith based services will be followed and the use of face mask is required. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood, Nebraska with Rev. Michael Wulff, officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date. Elwood Funeral Home of Elwood, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.
Jeff was baptized as an infant at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood. He grew up in the Elwood community and attended Elwood High School. He could often be seen "running away from home" on his tricycle, with his ever-faithful fur protector, Skip. Skip would not let anyone close enough to Jeff to bring him home. Jeff loved to play football and wrestle, follow his Huskers, and anything that would go fast-really fast. In 1986, Jeff enlisted in the United States Army. He made a career of driving a truck. He drove for several different companies before finding "his people" at Sunrise Express, of Grand Island. He started out driving truck and returned "home" as a dispatcher for Sunrise.
Jeff was blessed with three daughters; Kristina Jo, Madison Amia, and Samantha Jean. In late 2013, Jeff met his sweetie, Michelle and moved to Minnesota, working for New Vision Coop, first as a truck driver and then as an account specialist. On June 7, 2014, he married the love of his life, Michelle Jongma-Magnussen, and became the proud stepdad to Kenny, Kody, and Karter Magnussen. Jeff and Michelle loved to travel, riding the Harley, and recently in the Corvette-really fast of course-attending Husker football games and hosting friends and family by their pool with a rum drink in hand. They returned home to Nebraska during the summer of 2019. Jeff loved a good joke or prank and had a "unique" sense of humor. He was an enthusiast of anything horsepower or gunpowder. He was a proud member of the Patriot Guard Riders.
Jeff was preceded in death by daddy's lil angel Madison Amia, his father Merlyn, grandparents Ernest and Louise Schutz and Hollis and Adelia Claussen, and brother-in-law Joseph Miranda.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Michelle Schutz, daughters Kristina Ramirez of Grand Island, and Samantha Schutz of Cozad; Step-sons Kenneth Magnussen, Slayton, Minn., Kody Magnussen, Slayton, Minn., and Karter Magnussen of Grand Island; Grandson Adrian Ramirez and Granddaughters Sarinah Schutz and Emmalyn Jackson; Mother Janice Hofferber of Cozad; Brother Keven (Kathi) Schutz of Minden, and Sisters Kristi Miranda of Dallas, Tex., and Lisa (Greg) Huerta of Kearney; along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that became family.
Condolences and personal reflection may be left at elwoodfuneralhome.com
Memorials are preferred to the family for future designation to assist other families affected by cancer.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.