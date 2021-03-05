Jeramy K. Underwood, 30, of Lexington passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home in Lexington.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor Rob Keufner officiating. Face coverings recommended. The service will be live streamed via tlclex.org
Visitation will be on Monday, March 8, from 5 - 7 p.m. with the family to greet friends at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Chapel in Lexington. Face coverings are recommended
Burial will be Tuesday, March 9, at 12:30 p.m. at the Arapahoe Cemetery, Arapahoe, Nebraska.
Jeramy was born on December 4 1990 in Lexington to Arthur and Elsie (Barta) Underwood. He attended Lexington High School and graduated with the class of 2010.
On October 11, 2014, he married the love of his life, Rebecca Stonerook in Arapahoe. Jeramy worked at Steak Master in Elwood as a butcher. He liked hunting, fishing and mudding. He played co-ed softball and enjoyed cooking, gardening and raising animals. Jeramy was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his children.
Jeramy had lots of talents – he enjoyed working on vehicles and just being outside. He would also make random wood-burning projects that his wife requested.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Underwood of Lexington; children, Zane Poole of Grand Island, Cameron Underwood, Harley Underwood, Amerika Underwood and Historia Underwood, all of Lexington; mother, Elsie Underwood of Lexington; one sister, Amanda Gonzalez of Grand Island; three brothers, Justin Underwood of Lexington, Arthur Underwood, Jr. (Rebecca Wood) of Overton and Jesus Gonzalez of Grand Island; grandparents, Harmon Barta of Lexington, Bud and Gwen DeVries of Arapahoe and Mary DeVries of Oxford; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ronald and Sara Stonerook of Arapahoe; sisters-in-law, Marylin Roscoe (Joshua Dunlap) of Arapahoe, Cecelia (Robert) Loganbill of Arapahoe, Nancy (Calvin) Pemberton of Holbrook and Peggy Stonerook (Doug Houser) of Arapahoe; brothers-in-law, Tobias (Jessica) DeVries, III of Arapahoe and Gabriel Stonerook of Arapahoe; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Jeramy was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Underwood, and grandmother, Betty Barta.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for designation at a later date.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Mar. 5, 2021.