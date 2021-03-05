Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Lexington Clipper-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeramy K. Underwood
1990 - 2021
BORN
1990
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
Jeramy K. Underwood, 30, of Lexington passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home in Lexington.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor Rob Keufner officiating. Face coverings recommended. The service will be live streamed via tlclex.org
Visitation will be on Monday, March 8, from 5 - 7 p.m. with the family to greet friends at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Chapel in Lexington. Face coverings are recommended
Burial will be Tuesday, March 9, at 12:30 p.m. at the Arapahoe Cemetery, Arapahoe, Nebraska.
Jeramy was born on December 4 1990 in Lexington to Arthur and Elsie (Barta) Underwood. He attended Lexington High School and graduated with the class of 2010.
On October 11, 2014, he married the love of his life, Rebecca Stonerook in Arapahoe. Jeramy worked at Steak Master in Elwood as a butcher. He liked hunting, fishing and mudding. He played co-ed softball and enjoyed cooking, gardening and raising animals. Jeramy was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his children.
Jeramy had lots of talents – he enjoyed working on vehicles and just being outside. He would also make random wood-burning projects that his wife requested.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Underwood of Lexington; children, Zane Poole of Grand Island, Cameron Underwood, Harley Underwood, Amerika Underwood and Historia Underwood, all of Lexington; mother, Elsie Underwood of Lexington; one sister, Amanda Gonzalez of Grand Island; three brothers, Justin Underwood of Lexington, Arthur Underwood, Jr. (Rebecca Wood) of Overton and Jesus Gonzalez of Grand Island; grandparents, Harmon Barta of Lexington, Bud and Gwen DeVries of Arapahoe and Mary DeVries of Oxford; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ronald and Sara Stonerook of Arapahoe; sisters-in-law, Marylin Roscoe (Joshua Dunlap) of Arapahoe, Cecelia (Robert) Loganbill of Arapahoe, Nancy (Calvin) Pemberton of Holbrook and Peggy Stonerook (Doug Houser) of Arapahoe; brothers-in-law, Tobias (Jessica) DeVries, III of Arapahoe and Gabriel Stonerook of Arapahoe; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Jeramy was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Underwood, and grandmother, Betty Barta.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for designation at a later date.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Mar
9
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Lexington, NE
Mar
9
Burial
12:30p.m.
Arapahoe Cemetery
Arapahoe, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
JONI peterson
Friend
March 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kyle & paisley Underwood
Family
March 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Fayeann Underwood Alicia sanchez
Family
March 9, 2021
There is a tender touch of the Lord given to us in our times of loss. It’s a touch that wipes away tears and comforts our sorrows. It’s a healing touch by His Spirit that gently draws us under the shelter of His wings.
Stanley & jeri Underwood
Family
March 9, 2021
Words can’t express how sorry we are for your loss. Our hearts and thoughts go out to Elsie and all of Jeramy’s family and friends. We will pray for strength for all of you, now and in the days ahead.
John, Tammy, & Carrie Kerner
Friend
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts. He will be greatly missed. Stay strong. Melanie Plummer and family
Melanie Plummer
Family
March 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia Tate
March 9, 2021
With deepest sympathy at this difficult time prayers being sent, Jeremy will be forever in our families hearts and memories and greatly missed.
Patricia Tate
Friend
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss . I know your pain and sorrow.
Ida Morgan
March 8, 2021
My deepest sympathies during this difficult time. Your all in my thoughts and prayers.
Kymberly Feiler
Friend
March 8, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Eric Beck
Friend
March 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Lifting all of you up in many prayers.
Jan McCracken
Friend
March 6, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you
Jackie Huxoll
Friend
March 5, 2021
Deepest Sympathies
Robert Leverington
Family
March 5, 2021
My friend, your Uncle Terry, called to share his sorrow with his pastor. My heart hurts for you all. You will be in my prayers
Murry Jay Johnston
Friend
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results