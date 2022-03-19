Joanne (Joanie) Kay Hoos, age 76, of Grand Island, Nebraska passed away March 14, 2022.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 21st at Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Daniel Bremer will officiate.

Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Those attending the service are encouraged to wear red as that was Joanie's favorite color.

Visitation will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20th at Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

Joanie was born on September 8, 1945, in Kearney, Nebraska to Laverne and Darlene (Fairchild) Jeffery. She grew up on a farm near Miller. She attended Watertown Rural District 101 in Amherst and graduated from Sumner High School in 1963. From there, Joanie attended Kearney State College where she earned her BA in Education in 1967 and went on to earn a master's degree +45 hours in Education.

On March 18, 1967, she married Gary Hoos of Sumner. To this union, three children were born: Paul (PJ), Becky and Mark.

Joanie was a teacher in the Grand Island Public Schools over a span of 30 years. She touched so many children's lives during this time, teaching both in Special Education and various Elementary classrooms. After her many years of teaching, Gary & Joanne built a cabin at Calamus Reservoir, where she could enjoy her beautiful view from the deck of their cabin. They enjoyed having family and friends at the cabin, especially grandkids. Joanie loved having "Grandma Camp" every summer, attending all her grandchildrens' activities as well as spending time with her family.

Joanie is survived by daughter, Becky (Jason) Groves of Gretna; sons, Paul (Sally) Hoos and Mark (Michelle) Hoos of Grand Island; grandchildren, Brionna (Alex) Czarnek, Kylie Groves, Mackenzie Hoos, Keaton Groves, Isabelle Hoos, Miranda Hoos, Sammi Hoos, Raygan Hoos, Miles Groves, Braxtyn Hoos, Bensyn Hoos and Mattyx Hoos and two great- grandchildren; brother, Mick (Cindy) Jeffery; in-laws, Shirley (Rod) Swanson, Dixie Line, Tony (Deb) Hoos, Ron (Shari) Hoos, Doug (Carol) Hoos; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Nancy; brother-in-law, Tom Cunningham; brothers-in-law, Doug Line and Larry Hoos; and nephew, Jon Hoos.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated to Alzheimer's Association & The Student Kindness Fund (GIPS Foundation) at a later date.

