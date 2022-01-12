Judith Monica McClain, 67 years of age, of Loomis, passed away, on Friday, January 7, 2022, at her home in Loomis.

A Funeral Service for Judith M. McClain will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Loomis, Nebraska with Pastor Tom Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery at Bertrand, Nebraska.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Loomis Evangelical Free Church Facebook page: https:/www.facebook.comoomis-Evangelical-Free-Church-201149807295

Judy was born in Oxford, Nebraska, the second of three children, born to John and Joan (Childers) Hemelstrand. Judy received her education from Arapahoe Public Schools and graduated from Arapahoe High School with the class of 1972. She pursued higher education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and received her Bachelor's Degree in 2000. In 2016, she received her Master's Degree in Education.

On February 14, 1987, she was united in marriage to Marvin "Mac" McClain in Edison, Nebraska; and to this union four children were born: Joseph Derk William, Jonathan Wayne, Monica Joelynn, and Jessica Lorine. The family made their home in Loomis where Judy worked as a teacher and para educator at Loomis Public Schools, retiring in 2021.

Judy enjoyed being a Cub Scout Leader for her children; and enjoyed cleaning at the Loomis First State Bank afterhours. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, loved her "kids" from the school; and spending time in her flower garden, with her many roses and wind chimes.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Monica 1992; her mother, Joan in 2009; husband, Mac McClain in 2011; brother-in-law, Odell Hester in 2011; her brother, Johnny Hemelstrand in 2016; and her father, John in 2021.

She leaves to mourn her passing her three children: Joseph McClain and his fiancée, Shannon Pickett of Hastings; Jessica McClain and her fiancé Josh Jones of Red Cloud; and Jon McClain and his wife, Brittany of Overton; eight grandchildren: Hunter and Izabella McClain; Logan and Aiden McClain; Hannah and Hailey McClain; and Catilynn and Mary Grashorn; one sister, Julie Monter and her husband, Charles of Aurora; two brothers-in-law: Wayne Crenshaw and his wife, Louise of Wichita Falls, Texas; and Mac's twin brother, Martin McClain and his wife, Susan of Millington, Tenn.; one sister-in-law: Anna of Little Rock, Ark.; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, other relatives and friends.

A memorial has been established in Judy's honor, and kindly suggested to: the Loomis Public Schools; the American Breast Cancer Association; or the Evangelical Free Church in Loomis.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com .

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.