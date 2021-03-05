Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Kathleen Marie Kerner
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
Kathleen Marie (Larson) Kerner, 70, of Lexington, passed away on March 2, 2021, at the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington and officiated by Lonna Grabenstein, Chaplain, ruralMED Home Health and Hospice. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Kathy was born on Sept. 4, 1950, in Loup City, Nebraska to Reuben and Marcella (Elftman) Larson. She graduated from Loup City High School with the class of 1968. She continued her education at Parks Business College in Denver where she earned an Associate's Degree and met her future husband, John.
On June 1, 1969, she married John Kerner in Loup City. In 1970, John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, taking Kathy to live with him in Virginia, Omaha, and Greece. John left the service in 1974 and they went to live at his family farm in Gregory, S. D. for two years. They made Lexington their final home in 1976. Through the Nebraska Children's Home they adopted two daughters, Tammy in 1979 and Carrie in 1985. The Kerner family are all members of the United Methodist Church in Lexington where they attended for many years. They were very close with Kathy's family, taking frequent trips to Loup City and Sherman Reservoir to a family cabin on the lake where they enjoyed boating and family reunions.
Kathy and John were members of the Plum Creekers, a mounted horse drill team that performed and carried the colors in parades and shows across the Midwest. Through the Plum Creekers they met many lifelong friends, such as Carl and Jeri Kyle of Lexington and JoAnn Schainost of Bloomfield, NE.
Kathy worked as a legal secretary at the law office formerly known as Cook, Wightman, & Doyle from 1978 until 2001. She then moved from the office to the Dawson County Courthouse where she worked as the bailiff for District Court for 10 years. Her work and work family were very important to her. She was medically retired in 2011 at age 61 due to the effects of rheumatoid arthritis.
After multiple surgeries including two knee replacements, a shoulder replacement, and a lower leg amputation, Kathy moved to the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington in 2016. This became her second home and the staff and residents became her second family. She enjoyed having nightly dinners with her husband and daughter Tammy, daily phone calls with her daughter Carrie, and watching her favorite soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful.
Kathy was a patient and loving mother, a dedicated wife, a strong woman, and a NASCAR fan. She held a full time job, was a full time mom, ran the household, and supported their rural acreage that at times raised horses, pigs, chickens, dogs, and cats. Kathy was always an advocate for Tammy and supporter of Carrie's service in the Air Force, visiting her at duty stations in Boston, Wichita, Anchorage, Oklahoma City and Kansas City. She was also a caring and considerate sister, friend, and coworker. John was a loving husband, and in later years her caregiver, for over 51 years.
Survivors include her husband, John Kerner of Lexington; children, Tammy Kerner of Lexington and Major Carrie Kerner of Niceville, Fla.; two sisters, Marsha and brother-in-law Ron Eurek of Omaha, and Mary and brother-in-law Jim Dooley of Norfolk; one brother, James "Jimmy" Larson of Stanton, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Rueben and Marcella Larson, brother, Theodore "Teddy" and sister-in-law Margaret Larson.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the Nebraska Children's Home Society.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Service
1:00p.m.
livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook Page
NE
Mar
6
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It is with great sadness I send this message. I´m so sorry for your loss. I have fond memories of Kathleen when I taught Tammy during summer school- I also worked with John in the Cozad school. Much love to sister Marsha too,
Deb Hobelman
March 12, 2021
I worked with Kathy at Cook, Kopf & Doyle when I was in high school and college. I enjoyed working with her and remember when her girls came along. She was so excited! My heart goes out to you at this time.
Vikki Czaplewski Henry
Friend
March 12, 2021
Kathy was Dawson County's first and best District Court bailiff. It was wonderful to work with her for three decades in the legal profession. She was very proficient, helpful and a wonderfully kind person. I am sorry for your loss.
Claude E. Berreckman, Jr.
March 8, 2021
Prayers and Love❤
Melissa McDonley
Friend
March 6, 2021
Our deepest condolences. May her soul rest in peace. May god grant you and your strength. We will always be in debt with you for helping us with our daughter. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

The Gonzalez-Picon family..

Leticia Picon
Friend
March 6, 2021
My deepest condolences. She was an amazing wife,mother and friend. Never hesitated to answer my calls in my darkest moments and for that I will be always grateful. She will always be in my memories and those memories are now my treasure. You will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
Evelyn Gonzalez
Friend
March 6, 2021
To the Family of Kathy, With our heartfelt sympathy.
Love, The Lantis Family
Mary Ellen Lantis
March 5, 2021
I am proud to say that I was a member of Kathy‘s work family and enjoyed her very much for many years as a legal secretary. Worked with her at the law offices and in District Court. So sorry for your loss.
Sherry Warner
March 4, 2021
I’m very sorry for your loss and am praying for your family.
Anthony Babcock
March 4, 2021
Keeping you all in my prayers and thoughts. So sorry for your loss.
Pat Longly
Acquaintance
March 4, 2021
I am sad to hear of Kathy's passing. We worked together in District Court for a few years. She was a true gem, I was always inspired by the way Kathy handled her challenges with grace! Rest in paradise my friend!
Lisa Romeo
Coworker
March 4, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Larry and Karen O'Connor
Family
March 3, 2021
