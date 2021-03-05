Kathleen Marie (Larson) Kerner, 70, of Lexington, passed away on March 2, 2021, at the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington and officiated by Lonna Grabenstein, Chaplain, ruralMED Home Health and Hospice. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Kathy was born on Sept. 4, 1950, in Loup City, Nebraska to Reuben and Marcella (Elftman) Larson. She graduated from Loup City High School with the class of 1968. She continued her education at Parks Business College in Denver where she earned an Associate's Degree and met her future husband, John.
On June 1, 1969, she married John Kerner in Loup City. In 1970, John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, taking Kathy to live with him in Virginia, Omaha, and Greece. John left the service in 1974 and they went to live at his family farm in Gregory, S. D. for two years. They made Lexington their final home in 1976. Through the Nebraska Children's Home they adopted two daughters, Tammy in 1979 and Carrie in 1985. The Kerner family are all members of the United Methodist Church in Lexington where they attended for many years. They were very close with Kathy's family, taking frequent trips to Loup City and Sherman Reservoir to a family cabin on the lake where they enjoyed boating and family reunions.
Kathy and John were members of the Plum Creekers, a mounted horse drill team that performed and carried the colors in parades and shows across the Midwest. Through the Plum Creekers they met many lifelong friends, such as Carl and Jeri Kyle of Lexington and JoAnn Schainost of Bloomfield, NE.
Kathy worked as a legal secretary at the law office formerly known as Cook, Wightman, & Doyle from 1978 until 2001. She then moved from the office to the Dawson County Courthouse where she worked as the bailiff for District Court for 10 years. Her work and work family were very important to her. She was medically retired in 2011 at age 61 due to the effects of rheumatoid arthritis.
After multiple surgeries including two knee replacements, a shoulder replacement, and a lower leg amputation, Kathy moved to the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington in 2016. This became her second home and the staff and residents became her second family. She enjoyed having nightly dinners with her husband and daughter Tammy, daily phone calls with her daughter Carrie, and watching her favorite soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful.
Kathy was a patient and loving mother, a dedicated wife, a strong woman, and a NASCAR fan. She held a full time job, was a full time mom, ran the household, and supported their rural acreage that at times raised horses, pigs, chickens, dogs, and cats. Kathy was always an advocate for Tammy and supporter of Carrie's service in the Air Force, visiting her at duty stations in Boston, Wichita, Anchorage, Oklahoma City and Kansas City. She was also a caring and considerate sister, friend, and coworker. John was a loving husband, and in later years her caregiver, for over 51 years.
Survivors include her husband, John Kerner of Lexington; children, Tammy Kerner of Lexington and Major Carrie Kerner of Niceville, Fla.; two sisters, Marsha and brother-in-law Ron Eurek of Omaha, and Mary and brother-in-law Jim Dooley of Norfolk; one brother, James "Jimmy" Larson of Stanton, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Rueben and Marcella Larson, brother, Theodore "Teddy" and sister-in-law Margaret Larson.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the Nebraska Children's Home Society.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the Nebraska Children's Home Society.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Mar. 5, 2021.