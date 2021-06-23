Kenneth Ray Carlyle, 79, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Kenneth was born on January 12, 1942, in Grand Island, Nebraska to Frank and Clara (Reab) Carlyle. He attended public schools in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island High School with the class of 1960. He then went on to further his education at Nebraska Vocational Technical School in Milford, Nebraska, to begin a career in heating and air.

On January 6, 1964, Kenneth was inducted into the United States Navy and was later honorably discharged on May 19, 1964. He was granted a medical discharge and went back to school in Milford to specialize in drafting.

On June 10, 1978, Kenneth was united in marriage to Sherry Warner in Seward. The couple would live in various communities while Kenneth was a Construction Foreman. They settled in Lexington in the early 1980's. Before retirement, Kenneth spent 13 years working in Maintenance at Tyson.

After retirement, Kenneth absolutely loved the relaxing time of fishing on the banks of the inlet, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kenneth leaves to celebrate his life; his wife of 42 years, Sherry Carlyle of Lexington; his children, Robert (Jennifer) Bliven of Tucson, Ariz., Kris (Scott Schrum) Carbaugh of Lexington and Deb (Chris) McGee of Gothenburg; nine grandchildren, Jessup Bliven of Oskaloosa, Iowa, Hailey (Kadarius) McQueen of Manhattan, Kan., Emily Bliven of Silverdale, Wash., Zach Starman of Cozad, Jordan (Dakota Andrews) Starman of Kearney, Jessica Carbaugh of Cozad, Brenna (Tyler) Earl of Cozad, Riley (Demi) Kort of Gothenburg and Jacob Carbaugh of Gothenburg; six great-grandchildren with two on the way; sister, Betty Shuman of Grand Island and two brothers-in-law, Bob Warner of Lexington and Charles (Denise) Warner of Canyon, Texas; as well as extended family and friends.

Besides his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Carlyle.

A memorial has been established in Kenneth's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

