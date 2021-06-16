Kenneth A. Kugler of Johnson Lake passed away June 10, 2021 at the age of 90 years.

Services will be Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Eustis with Pastor Kathy Gundell officiating.

Burial will follow at Eustis East Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church.

Kenneth was born April 11, 1931 in Eustis, Nebraska to August and Clara (Schmeeckle) Kugler. He graduated from Eustis High School.

On January 18, 1953, Kenneth married Marjorie Bartruff at the Methodist Church in Eustis. They were the fourth generation to farm the homestead near Eustis and also farmed near Johnson Lake. The couple were blessed with 3 children, Jane, Scott and Kurt.

Kenneth loved traveling with Marjorie and his favorite trip was touring Alaska. He loved to play cards with family and all his friends in their card club. He was a member and past President of the Eustis Lion's Club. He was a confirmed and long time member of the St. John Lutheran Church and served on the church council. He enjoyed living on Johnson Lake watching the eagles in the winter and the great grandchildren play in the water during summer visits. He loved driving the combine during harvest. He could grill anything including steak and an apple pie for dessert. He loved to make sausage. Kenneth said he had a great life and that he and Marjorie had lots of fun together.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Marjorie.

Survivors include; children, Jane Kugler, MD and husband, Douglas Vonderfecht, MD of Omaha; Scott Kugler, DDS and wife, Cindy of Kearney and Kurt Kugler and wife, Erin of Johnson Lake; grandchildren, Paul and Francine Vonderfecht of Omaha, Thomas and Dr. Susan Vonderfecht of Omaha, William Vonderfecht and Madison Dahl of Dallas, Texas, Anna Kugler of Raleigh, N.C., Stephanie and Doug Ourada of Hastings, Kole Kugler DDS and wife, Heather of Kearney, Tyler and Lindsey Kugler of Johnson Lake and Benjamin and Ana Maria Kugler of Boston, Mass. Kenneth enjoyed his 10 great grandchildren; Kruz, Emma and Lila Kugler of Kearney, Kamden, Kollin and Kade Kugler of Johnson Lake, Evelyn and Richard Vonderfecht of Omaha, and Porter and Caroline Ourada of Hastings.

He is survived by in laws, Evelyn Bartruff and Diane and Danny Easterday and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the family in his name for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.

Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.