Kimberly Cathleen Kelly Rios died on May 22, 2021 at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 55 years.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Lexington with Reverend Anne Gahn officiating.

Burial will be at Jewel Cemetery in Sumner.

Kimberly Cathleen Kelly Rios was born on March 28, 1966 in St. Lucie County, Florida.

Kim was adopted when she was five years old and raised by Robert and Sharee Kelly. She was the oldest of four brothers and sisters. Kim was baptized in the Central City UMC and confirmed in the UMC in Eddyville/

Kim lived and attended school in Central City, Ralston, Doniphan, Eddyville-Sumner, and Loup City. When she lived in Eddyville, Kim was in 4-H, especially enjoying her horse project. A special friend, Melvin Marshall, who had lent her a horse and helped her learn to ride. When she was dying in Omaha, Kim had a small stuffed horse she called Sandy. While in Eddyville she also had a friend, Thurman Williams, who was her "second father". Kim participated in volleyball in high school and graduated from Loup City High School in 1986. She attended Community College in Grand Island.

Kim was united in marriage to Mike Schacta in 1987 at the United Methodist Church in Loup City. They lived in Grand Island. Kim and Mike were later divorced. Kim moved to Lexington. She gave birth to two daughters, Alexandria and Chelsea. Due to Kim's illness, these daughters were adopted by another family to be raised by them. Kim was united in marriage to Antonio Rios in Grand Island. They had two children, Tony Ray and Jessica Katelyn. They lived in Grand Island for several years and in Denver, Colo. for a short time. Kim was divorced from Antonio in 2004. Kim moved to Gothenburg and lived with Sharee and Marvin Johnson. Kim was in a relationship with Bryan Friedrichsen and they lived in rural Cozad. Kim then moved to Lexington and lived in the Lexington area the rest of her life. Kim worked at IBP Packing Plant, Delicious Foods and Red Lobster in Grand Island, Cozad Plastics in Cozad, Walmart, Plum Creek Market, Fat Dog's Convenience Store in Lexington and Eaton's in Kearney.

Kim loved her family very much, always had a smile on her face and never knew a stranger. She loved to visit with friends. Co-workers always had a good word for Kim. Kim was a survivor and fought hard during her 56 days in ICU before her death.

Kim was preceded in death by her father, Robert Kelly; brother, Mark Kelly, and grandparents Ward and Dorothy Schick and Raymond and Helen Kelly.

Kim is survived with much love by her children; Tony (Karrah Pretty) Rios, Jessica (Christian McCance) Rios of Lexington; by birth daughters Alexandria Lange of Oxford, and Chelsea Brisbin of Lincoln; parents, Sharee and Marvin Johnson of Custer, S.D.; sisters, Mary Svajdlenka of Crete and Brenda Ketteller of Albion; nieces and nephews, Kendra and Neil Hovland of St Paul; Deanna and Tim Hogan of Fullerlton; Kiera Svadlenka of Crete; Kayla and Gary Stearley of Lincoln; Derrick Tyma of St Libory; Tyler and Natasha Kleinknecht of Gothenburg; Tori Kelly of Bellevue; Tess Kleinknecht, Dustin and Danielle Vinson; uncle, DeWayne and Linda Schick of Grand Island and her aunt, Gwen Miller of Culbertson. She is also survived by four cousins and 11 great nieces and nephews, as well as, many friends.

Memorials suggest to the family for their designated use.

(Obituary was provided by Rev. Sharee Johnson)