Kristin M. Reynolds, 71, of Georgetown, Colo., passed away May 13, 2021, in Georgetown with loved one's by her side following a long battle with Parkinson's.

Kris was born June 16, 1949, in Albany, California. Kris was a Senior Market Associate For Sysco Foods of Denver for 25 plus years. She dearly loved all of her customers.

She leaves behind her husband of 25 years Mark Reynolds; Son, Dylan O'Brien of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Daughter Megan O'Brien, Tucson, Ariz.; one Brother, Steve Davison of Va.; two Sisters; Jenine Davison of Calif., and Laurie Kanes of Calif..

Kris spent her lifetime taking care of others, loyal to her core; from customers, friends, strangers, and family, no one in need ever walked away empty handed. She loved deeply and fiercely with a smile to remember and eyes that would light up a room. She will be missed, but never forgotten.

She chose cremation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Georgetown Community Center.



Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.