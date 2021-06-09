Kristin M. Reynolds, 71, of Georgetown, Colorado passed away May 13, 2021, in Georgetown with loved one's by her side following a long battle with Parkinson's.Kris was born June 16, 1949, in Albany, California. Kris was a Senior Market Associate For Sysco Foods of Denver for 25 plus years. She dearly loved all of her customers.She leaves behind her husband of 25 Years Mark Reynolds; Son, Dylan O'Brien of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Daughter Megan O'Brien, Tucson, Ariz.; one Brother, Steve Davison of Va.; two Sisters; Jenine Davison of Calif., and Laurie Kanes of Calif..Kris spent her lifetime taking care of others, loyal to her core; from customers, friends, strangers, and family, no one in need ever walked away empty handed. She loved deeply and fiercely with a smile to remember and eyes that would light up a room. She will be missed, but never forgotten. She chose cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Georgetown Community Center.