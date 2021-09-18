Lanay Strever, 63, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Lexington Regional Health Center.

A reception and a time of sharing with family and friends to celebrate the life of Lanay will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Memorial Park in Lexington.

She was born September 25, 1957 in Lexington, Nebraska, to Clifford W. and Mary L. (Osborn) Strever, her childhood was spent first on the family farm north of Lexington, then Beatrice for a couple of years and the remainder in Lexington. Lanay loved to travel and lived her adult life in Colorado, Texas, North Carolina, Germany and Lexington.

Always a dreamer with a huge heart, she loved helping others. Be it family or friends, she was always there with a listening ear and encouragement to never give up. She found the good in everyone. If you knew her well, you know her love of roses was endless. She loved to grow them and collect anything and everything with a rose on it. If it had a rose, it had her name all over it.

Lanay's greatest love and her timeless legacy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She absolutely loved each one in their own way, praising and supporting them in whatever they chose in life. They were truly her pride and joy.

Lanay leaves to celebrate her life; her mother, Mary Strever of Lexington; sisters, Sharmane (Al) Arnold of Springfield, Mo., Teri Underwood of Lincoln and Jamie (Norm) Rohda of Waverly; daughter, Lisa (Keith) Mansell of Midland, Texas; son, Brandon Peterson of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren, Clifford Bailey, Jade and Gaby Brown, Alex and Lesley Reyes, Alicia Pesek, Aalyah Peterson, Natalia and Isabelle Gonzalez and Devin Prudhomme; great-grandchildren, Gaige and Granger Acker, Audrey and Carter Prudhomme.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, Clifford and daughter-in-law, Veronica.

A memorial has been established in Lanay's honor.

