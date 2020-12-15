Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Lexington Clipper-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry E. Pedersen
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Larry E. Pedersen, 84, of North Platte, died Dec. 9, 2020 at his home.

Cremation was chosen. Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Lyle Anderson officiating. Inurnment will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Services will be live steamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those who are not able to attend.

Larry was born Sept. 17, 1936, in Lexington, Nebraska to John and Ruth (Anthony) Pedersen. He attended Dawson County District 22 for the elementary grades and then attended Lexington High School and graduated with the class of 1954.

Following graduation, he volunteered for the draft and was inducted into the U. S. Navy. It was during that time that he met Judith Ann DeVries from Alameda, California. They were united in marriage on September 12, 1958 in Alameda, California and then made their home on the family farm Northwest of Lexington. Three children were born to this union, Deb. Cindy, and Rich.

After farming for 29 years, they liquidated the farm and moved to Arapahoe, Nebraska where Larry served as a salesman and later manager for the John Deere dealership. In 1993 they moved to North Platte, Nebraska where he served as parts manager for the John Deere dealership.

In 2002, Larry retired and began his favorite job, volunteering full time with Habitat for Humanity. Larry always had a passion for serving others and held numerous elected and volunteer positions including serving on the Central Platte Natural Resources District Board of Directors and on the North Platte City Council. He was a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Church (with the exception of the time in Arapahoe) and serve in many positions within the Church.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dean; three sisters, Ethel, Wilma, and Joan; and great-granddaughter, Faith DeGrote.

Larry is survived by his wife, Judith (Judi) Ann Pedersen, of North Platte; two daughters, Deborah (Dean) DeGrote of Lowell, Mich.., Cynthia (Don) Curtin of Suwanee, Ga.; one son, Richard (Colette) Pedersen of Scottsburg, Ind., six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Earl Potter of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of North Platte and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
NE
Dec
14
Inurnment
North Platte Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
Larry was my boss and mentor when I worked for him on the farm during my high school and early college summers. He was an excellent manager and taught me valuable lessons that I have carried with me for my entire life. He and Judy were our youth leaders at the Presbyterian church in Lexington and touched many young lives. I will always be thankful for his friendship and guidance. The world lost a great guy.
Jim appleton
December 17, 2020
Rest in paradise
Cindy Griess
Friend
December 16, 2020
PEGGY SEAMAN
December 15, 2020
Larry was a good man with a great giving spirit. He will be missed and he will never be forgotten.
Bob Clark
Friend
December 14, 2020
The Bulletin always benefited from Larry's communications. He was upfront, experienced, knowledgeable and easy to talk to. North Platte has lost a "good ole boy" in the very best sense -- an excellent communicator who gave constantly to the community. Best wishes to the family from us all.
George Lauby
Friend
December 13, 2020
Larry was such a sweet and caring man. Prayers of comfort to the family.
Madison
December 13, 2020
We have fond memories of Larry in Sunday School class, our Dew Drop In class at First Presbyterian in Lexington. We did a great deal of sharing about our Lord and Savior. We send you many hugs and our thoughts on being blessed to have known Larry.
Dann and Pat Sharp
December 13, 2020
We will miss him. He was a great friend and cousin.
Don and Linda Anthony
Family
December 13, 2020
We was fortunate enough to be blessed with a home through Habitat for Humanity. In this process we met Mr.Larry. Larry became such a ray of light to our family. He was dedicated helping my family, (and many families) to have a home of our very own. An amazing teacher, because it was never about just getting a home-but knowing the process from start to finish...not only did we learn about how to build a house...but through the example of his character. He had a light to shine...

He always had a smile on his face - a hug to give.

Rich and I wanted share how much we loved Larry and how we were impacted by his caring spirit.

Our deepest sympathy for his family.

Matthew 5:14-16

14 “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. 15 Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. 16 In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that[a] they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.
Missie and Rich Seward
Friend
December 13, 2020
Thank you for helping build our house. You were an inspiration to everyone.
Jennifer Drake
Acquaintance
December 12, 2020
A wise man once told me " Volunteers are not paid--not because they are worthless, but because they are priceless."

Larry was a amazing man with a big heart who spent his life doing selfless acts of kindness to improve the lives of strangers one Habitat Home at a time. While all along building a lifetime of frienship with all the lives he has touched....
Sarah McDowell
Friend
December 12, 2020
An amazing Husband, Father, Grandpa and friend, who dedicated his life until the end.

I may have only known you for a while, but you always knew how to make someone smile

Full of wisdom,
full of passion,
Building homes in true Larry Fashion.

You helped me learn more then you'll ever know, as you inpired me to grow.

You always made me feel like i was the most important one, as you taught me how to get the job done.

You may be gone but not forgot, your dreams will live on in those you taught.

*Thank You Larry, for being such a great guy who dedicated his life to serve our community. You didn't just help us build our house, but our home. You instilled in me a desire to work with habitat and i hope i can find more ways to carry on your dedication.
Brooke Tucker
Friend
December 12, 2020
Larry, you were a "force of nature." Your commitment to your community, family and faith was evident to all who were around you. So many families in North Platte are in "safe and decent " houses because of your leadership and willingness to share your talents. I greatly appreciated your work ethic and shared your "sweet tooth." May you abide in God´s Eternal Love.
Nina McGuire
December 12, 2020
Larry, you will always be thought of with love. I remember numerous hours hanging out with you while working on my house between our coffee breaks of course. Saying things you weren't suppose to say like, "It's good enough for who it's for!" I knew it was the best because you only ever did your best. I love you Larry! Thank you!
ANGELA BLAESI
Student
December 12, 2020
You, Larry, were a life "well lived." An asset to everyone around you. An encouragement and a mentor. I pray to leave such a legacy. Thank you for being a part of my life as a faithful volunteer. We were blessed.
Robert Rosane
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results