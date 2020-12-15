We was fortunate enough to be blessed with a home through Habitat for Humanity. In this process we met Mr.Larry. Larry became such a ray of light to our family. He was dedicated helping my family, (and many families) to have a home of our very own. An amazing teacher, because it was never about just getting a home-but knowing the process from start to finish...not only did we learn about how to build a house...but through the example of his character. He had a light to shine...



He always had a smile on his face - a hug to give.



Rich and I wanted share how much we loved Larry and how we were impacted by his caring spirit.



Our deepest sympathy for his family.



Matthew 5:14-16



14 “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. 15 Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. 16 In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that[a] they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.

Missie and Rich Seward Friend December 13, 2020