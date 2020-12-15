Larry E. Pedersen, 84, of North Platte, died Dec. 9, 2020 at his home.
Cremation was chosen. Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Lyle Anderson officiating. Inurnment will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Services will be live steamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those who are not able to attend.
Larry was born Sept. 17, 1936, in Lexington, Nebraska to John and Ruth (Anthony) Pedersen. He attended Dawson County District 22 for the elementary grades and then attended Lexington High School and graduated with the class of 1954.
Following graduation, he volunteered for the draft and was inducted into the U. S. Navy. It was during that time that he met Judith Ann DeVries from Alameda, California. They were united in marriage on September 12, 1958 in Alameda, California and then made their home on the family farm Northwest of Lexington. Three children were born to this union, Deb. Cindy, and Rich.
After farming for 29 years, they liquidated the farm and moved to Arapahoe, Nebraska where Larry served as a salesman and later manager for the John Deere dealership. In 1993 they moved to North Platte, Nebraska where he served as parts manager for the John Deere dealership.
In 2002, Larry retired and began his favorite job, volunteering full time with Habitat for Humanity. Larry always had a passion for serving others and held numerous elected and volunteer positions including serving on the Central Platte Natural Resources District Board of Directors and on the North Platte City Council. He was a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Church (with the exception of the time in Arapahoe) and serve in many positions within the Church.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dean; three sisters, Ethel, Wilma, and Joan; and great-granddaughter, Faith DeGrote.
Larry is survived by his wife, Judith (Judi) Ann Pedersen, of North Platte; two daughters, Deborah (Dean) DeGrote of Lowell, Mich.., Cynthia (Don) Curtin of Suwanee, Ga.; one son, Richard (Colette) Pedersen of Scottsburg, Ind., six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Earl Potter of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of North Platte and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.