Larry Severin Streit, 86, of Overton, Nebraska passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton. A Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton with Father Joseph K. Joseph, officiating.

Interment with military honors will be in Elm Creek Catholic Cemetery in Elm Creek.

Larry was born January 22, 1935 in Lexington to Joe and Maggie (Weaver) Streit. He attended school in Overton and graduated with the class of 1953. He then attended Kearney State College.

On April 29, 1957 he was united in marriage to Janice Dickson at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton. To this union eight children were born.

Larry enlisted in the US Army in 1958 and served his country until being honorably discharged in 1964.

Larry farmed and also managed Gardner Lumber Company in Elm Creek for thirty-five years. The family was awarded the one hundred year farm award in 2000. He was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton.

"Simple man, simple farmer who loved his family."

Larry is survived by his wife Janice of Lexington; Children: son, Mark Streit of Overton, and his children, Ashley (Andrew) Schroeder and Caitlin (Lee) James of Lincoln, and Ryan Streit of Kearney; daughter, Lori (Jeff) Davis of Lexington, and their children, Brett (Kayla) Davis and their children, of Lexington, and Broch Davis of Lexington; son, Joe (Patti) Streit of Kearney, and their children, Connor and Jordan of Kearney; daughter, Lisa (Dean) Hawkinson of Falcon, Colo., and their children, Emily (Will) Hawkinson of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Nathan; daughter, Linda (Pat) Patsios of Kearney, and their children, Trevor (Bre) of Hanson, and McKenna; daughter, Melanie (Troy) Feikert of Kearney, and their children, Eric (Viktoria) Feikert of Omaha, and Michaela (Steven) Morris of Lavista; daughter, Amy Dolan (Lance Giulger) of Kearney, and her children, Matthew and Mitchell of Gibbon; Great Grandchildren; Autumn Davis, Micah Davis, Jayla, Dayna and Rhys Hawkinson. Numerous nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, son; Mike, son-in-law, Mark Dolan, brother Melvin and sisters; Leona Smith and Isabell Gruntorad.

Memorials are suggested to the Overton Fire Department or the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

