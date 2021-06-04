Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Lexington Clipper-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence R. Cronk
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
Lawrence R. Cronk, 87, of Columbus, formerly of Lexington passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Emerald Rehab & Nursing home in Columbus.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington with Eddie Mariel, officiating.
There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Larry's wish for cremation.
Larry was born Aug. 25, 1933, at McIntosh, North Dakota to Charles and Elma (Krause) Cronk.
Following his education, Larry was inducted into the United States Marine Corps on January 27, 1953, and served his country until his honorable discharge on March 9, 1962. He was stationed in Guam.
He was united in marriage to Bernice J. (Lyons) on October 8, 1965, in Lexington. Two daughters were blessed to this marriage: Lana and Toni. They made their home in Lexington, where Larry worked for the Haymills. Before retiring, Larry worked at Wal-Mart in the Tire Department.
Larry enjoyed watching Westerns and was an avid Nebraska Husker Football fan.
Survivors include his daughters, Lana (Mike) Reed of Columbus and Toni Cronk of Hastings; three grandsons, Travis (Kensie) Reed of Edmond, Okla., Tyler (Alexis) Reed of Columbus and Kyle (Iana) Reed of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Jude, Addison, Aiden, Greyson, Theodore and Emerson; one brother, Loran Cronk of Lincoln; he also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice in 2014; two sisters, Bonnie and Betty and one great-grandson, Spencer.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Uncle Lawrence you will be greatly missed. When I was a little girl every time us kids would go for a ride with you I would always fall asleep. I only did it with you that meant I totally trusted you. I have fond memories of you when we all lived in Burwell! I will dearly miss you, with all my love I say goodbye
Cheryl Church
Family
June 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to all.
Lorinda (Sage) Lauby
Acquaintance
June 3, 2021
Toni & Lana--My sympathies to you in the loss of your Dad. I have such fond memories of the times we worked together which included your mom also. Blessings as you celebrate your parent's lives. Janice Gengenbach
Janice Gengenbach
Coworker
June 3, 2021
Lana, Toni and families—I am so sorry for your loss. Your dad was a great guy. Our thought and prayers are with you!
Pam and Mark Rodriguez
Acquaintance
June 2, 2021
Toni, We are so sorry for your loss. We hope the wonderful memories help you through this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Roger and Kathy Nelson
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results