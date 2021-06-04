Lawrence R. Cronk, 87, of Columbus, formerly of Lexington passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Emerald Rehab & Nursing home in Columbus.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington with Eddie Mariel, officiating.
There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Larry's wish for cremation.
Larry was born Aug. 25, 1933, at McIntosh, North Dakota to Charles and Elma (Krause) Cronk.
Following his education, Larry was inducted into the United States Marine Corps on January 27, 1953, and served his country until his honorable discharge on March 9, 1962. He was stationed in Guam.
He was united in marriage to Bernice J. (Lyons) on October 8, 1965, in Lexington. Two daughters were blessed to this marriage: Lana and Toni. They made their home in Lexington, where Larry worked for the Haymills. Before retiring, Larry worked at Wal-Mart in the Tire Department.
Larry enjoyed watching Westerns and was an avid Nebraska Husker Football fan.
Survivors include his daughters, Lana (Mike) Reed of Columbus and Toni Cronk of Hastings; three grandsons, Travis (Kensie) Reed of Edmond, Okla., Tyler (Alexis) Reed of Columbus and Kyle (Iana) Reed of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Jude, Addison, Aiden, Greyson, Theodore and Emerson; one brother, Loran Cronk of Lincoln; he also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice in 2014; two sisters, Bonnie and Betty and one great-grandson, Spencer.
