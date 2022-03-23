Menu
Linda Gayle Brock, 74 years of age, of Lexington, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, Nebraska.

A Funeral Service for Linda Brock will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington, Nebraska with Pastor Ann Gahn officiating.

Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. the Fort McPherson National Cemetery, in rural Maxwell, Nebraska.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, with the family greeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Linda was born on April 16, 1947, in Rockingham, Virginia, the only daughter, born to Ivan F. and Mildred (Green) Sandridge. Linda graduated from High School in Elkton, Virginia, with the class of 1965. She pursued higher education and received her cosmetologist license.

On January 11, 1969, Linda was united in marriage to Ray Brock, Jr., in Vienna, Virginia. This union was blessed with three children: Ivan, Victoria (Tory), and Tammy. The family began to make their home in Lexington, where Linda focused on her children.

Linda was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington, serving as a coordinator for many Thanksgiving dinners. She also worked at Sandoz Elementary School in food serve for over 20 years.

She will be remembered for her love of her children and grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray, Sr., and Marlene (Shattuck) Brock; her husband, Ray Brock, Jr., on December 30, 2001; her son, Ivan Brock on July 31, 2014; and two brothers-in-law: Terry Brock; and Mark Brock.

Linda is survived by her daughters: Victoria (Tory) Brock of Lexington; and Tammy Bojorquez (Jose) of Bertrand; nine grandchildren: Jose Mario Bojorquez; Samuel Bojorquez; Anthony Bojorquez; Gabriel Bojorquez; Sydney Earlywine; Brock Earlywine; Hana Brock; Simon Brock; and Alex Scharf; one brother-in-law, Craig Brock and his wife, Bonnie of Brady, and their children: Jessica and Travis (Ashley); along with other relatives and friends.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.


