Linda Clair Maaske
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE

Linda Clair (Boggs) Maaske, 81, died on September 26, 2021, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege, Nebraska.

A Funeral Service for Linda C. Maaske will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood, Nebraska with Pastor Dan Wiese officiating.

A private family interment will be held prior to the service at the Robb Cemetery in rural Gosper County, Nebraska.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Linda was born on July 2, 1940 in Lexington, Nebraska, to Darrel and Clara (Jolliffe) Boggs, the third of four children. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1959 and worked at a dime store earning 50 cents an hour.

She married Wayne Maaske on December 7, 1963, at the Berean Fundamentalist Church in Lexington, and they would go on to have two children, Matthew and Lisa. Linda had various jobs in her life, such as waitressing at the Bertrand Cafe, factory work at Plectron and serving coffee at Four Seasons Floral. She also attended classes at Kearney State College. Most of all, Linda shared in the livelihood of farming for over 50 years with Wayne.

Linda enjoyed socializing, drinking coffee and keeping up with the latest news amongst friends. She liked driving her newest Buick, enjoying her grand puppies, exercising with friends in Elwood, and watching Netflix and old westerns. She was known for celebrating her birthday for an entire week. Linda helped teach Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the Awana's club in Lexington.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, older sister, Artie Smith of Lexington; and younger brother, Frank Boggs of Bertrand.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne of 58 years; her children: Matthew Maaske of Elwood; and Lisa Snider of Smithfield; her grandchildren: Liam Snider; Leyton Snider; and Joslyn Sayer; her sister, Darla Bye of Overton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Our family would like to thank the medical staff and Pastors in Kearney, Omaha & Holdrege, who worked tirelessly providing her medical and spiritual care.

A memorial has been established in Linda's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Sep
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Sep
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
