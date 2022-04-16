Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Lexington Clipper-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois M. Royle
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
Send Flowers

Lois M. Royle, 84 of Lexington passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Stone Hearth Estates in Gothenburg.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor Rob Kuefner, officiating. The service will be live streamed via the church website.

Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Lois was the second of two children, she was born February 13, 1938 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Ernest and Vera (Kemper) Ramm. She graduated from Litchfield High School with the class of 1955 and then attended Kearney State College. She was united in marriage to Milan B. Royle on July 1, 1956 at Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard. To this union they were blessed with a daughter, Julie, and a son, Ken.

The couple moved to Yakima, Washington in 1957 and then to Lexington in 1972 when they purchased the A&W restaurant. The couple operated the A&W until Milan passed away on November 9, 1992 and then the family continued to own and operate the restaurant until 2003 when it was sold.

Lois was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington since 1973.

She enjoyed working and visiting with family, friends and customers. She also enjoyed playing cards, going to the casinos and traveling with family.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents and her only sibling, Darlene and her husband Roy Bennett.

Survivors include her son, Ken of Lincoln, daughter Julie and husband Bill Stauffer of Elm Creek, three grandchildren: Alynn Stauffer of Kearney and Adam and Alivia Stauffer of Elm Creek as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Apr. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Apr
22
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My Condolences for all Lois M Royle Family. And praying God's grace brings comfort and healing to your soul during this difficult time.
Margarita Johnson
Significant_other
April 13, 2022
It was an honor to take care of her while she was at Stone Hearth Estates
Jessica Rodriguez
Friend
April 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results