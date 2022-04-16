Lois M. Royle, 84 of Lexington passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Stone Hearth Estates in Gothenburg.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor Rob Kuefner, officiating. The service will be live streamed via the church website.

Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Lois was the second of two children, she was born February 13, 1938 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Ernest and Vera (Kemper) Ramm. She graduated from Litchfield High School with the class of 1955 and then attended Kearney State College. She was united in marriage to Milan B. Royle on July 1, 1956 at Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard. To this union they were blessed with a daughter, Julie, and a son, Ken.

The couple moved to Yakima, Washington in 1957 and then to Lexington in 1972 when they purchased the A&W restaurant. The couple operated the A&W until Milan passed away on November 9, 1992 and then the family continued to own and operate the restaurant until 2003 when it was sold.

Lois was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington since 1973.

She enjoyed working and visiting with family, friends and customers. She also enjoyed playing cards, going to the casinos and traveling with family.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents and her only sibling, Darlene and her husband Roy Bennett.

Survivors include her son, Ken of Lincoln, daughter Julie and husband Bill Stauffer of Elm Creek, three grandchildren: Alynn Stauffer of Kearney and Adam and Alivia Stauffer of Elm Creek as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church.

