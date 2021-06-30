Manuel "Manny" Galaviz of Cozad passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the age of 80.



Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be Friday, July 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Ogallala Cemetery.



Manny was born April 9, 1939 in Electra, Texas to Augustine and Delores (Valenzuela) Galaviz. He grew up on a farm west of Ogallala and loved training horses. Manny lived most of his life in Ogallala where he owned a trucking company, Galaviz Enterprises, Inc., for over 25 years, hauling sugar beets for Great Western. He retired in 2000 and moved to Cozad.



Manny was a skilled mechanic and would stop to help anyone that was stranded with car trouble. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need, even feeding the stray neighborhood cats. Manny enjoyed watching old western movies and having daily coffee with friends at various places in Cozad and Lexington.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Pauline Wood.



Survivors include his siblings, Domingo (Marcy) Galaviz of Gibbon, Toni (Raymond) Garcia of Lexington, Louisa (Nestor) Garcia of Ogallala, Josephine (Alan) White of Lexington, Carolyn (Mike) Smidt of Lexington, Rebecca Fitch of Lexington, Marilyn (Larry) Logan of Pacific Junction, Iowa, Anne (Dave) Wellman of Cozad, Ron (Cherie) Galaviz of Newbury Park, Calif., Rita Linley of Lexington, Natalie (Mike) Burns of Albany, Ore., and Deb Mettenbrink of Kearney; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.



Berryman Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.



Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Jun. 30, 2021.