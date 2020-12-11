The Doyle family residence was on West 11th in Lexington. My home was 3 to 4 blocks away in the 900 block of Erie Street. Margi attended Bryan Elementary with me. Many others from our class in that general neck of the woods; LeAnn Loose, Susan Clark, Tim Sund, Gary Smith, Marcia Owens, Dale Daugherty, Dan Rumsey, JoAnn Hatfield, Richard Veed, Dwayne Hibbs and more. What a beautiful picture of Margi. I could still recognize her after all these years! Have thought of her often, especially since this should have been our 50th class reunion year, preempted by Covid. Prayers for your family.

Ann Millikan Payne December 14, 2020