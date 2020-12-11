Menu
Margaret Doyle
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Clasen-Jordan Mortuary - Austin
209 2nd Avenue NW
Austin, MN
Margaret "Margi" Doyle passed away Dec. 9, 2020 at St. Mark's Lutheran Home in Austin, Minn.
The Doyle Family is holding a private service at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The service will be available for viewing on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at (www.clasenjordan.com).
Margi was born Aug. 14, 1952 in Lexington, Nebraska where she attended school and graduated with the Class of 1970 from St. Ann's High School. Margi worked and attended college, graduating from UNLV in Hotel Management in 1980. She passionately worked in the hotel industry for over 20 years in many locations. Her career concluded in Denver, Colorado after health concerns forced her to reduce her working hours. Margi lived in Denver for many years before moving with her sister, Mary Beth, to Austin, Minnesota to be closer to family. She attended St. Edward Catholic Church in Austin.
She will be remembered for her mischievous smile, humor and love of friends and family both four legged and two legged. She was preceded in death by her parents, Butch and Betty Doyle.
Margi is survived by her sister, Mary Beth Doyle; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Linda Doyle; nephew, James (Anna) Doyle; niece, Shannon (Erik) Barclay; grand nephews, Ryan, Andrew, Bowen; grand niece, Julia, and dog Penny.
Memorials in Margi's memory may be directed to the Lupus Foundation of America (www.lupus.org), or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Clasen-Jordan Mortuary - Austin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Doyle family residence was on West 11th in Lexington. My home was 3 to 4 blocks away in the 900 block of Erie Street. Margi attended Bryan Elementary with me. Many others from our class in that general neck of the woods; LeAnn Loose, Susan Clark, Tim Sund, Gary Smith, Marcia Owens, Dale Daugherty, Dan Rumsey, JoAnn Hatfield, Richard Veed, Dwayne Hibbs and more. What a beautiful picture of Margi. I could still recognize her after all these years! Have thought of her often, especially since this should have been our 50th class reunion year, preempted by Covid. Prayers for your family.
Ann Millikan Payne
December 14, 2020
I´m very sorry to hear of Margaret´s passing. It seems unfair that sometimes we just never see friends again after growing up together. May dear Margaret Rest In Peace.
Judith Gutierrez
December 14, 2020
A good friend from high school and fond memories. So surprised to hear this. Thinking of Mary Beth, Jim and family.
Linda Landercasper
Friend
December 13, 2020
Margi and I were roommates in college, graduated together, travelled a bit together and remained friends thereafter. We worked hard and had a lot of fun over the years. I miss her, and hope she's sewing, stamping and travelling to her heart's content now. My condolences to you Mary Beth, and to the rest of the family.
Virginia Moore
December 13, 2020
Thinking of you Mary Beth and Jim during this difficult time. Shocked to learn of Margis passing. May your memories be fond and the tears few. Thinking of you.
Peggy Fox Hernandez
December 13, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 11, 2020
