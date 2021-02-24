Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Lexington Clipper-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marion J. Henderson
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
Marion Jeanne Henderson departed from this world, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at the age of 80 at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Face coverings will be required.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with reverend Eddie Mariel, officiating. Face coverings will be required. For those not able to attend the funeral service will be live streamed on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
Family interment will be in the Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, Nebraska.
Jeanne was born Jan. 7, 1941 to William and Viola (White) Kotschwar in Farnam. She was the youngest of thirteen children.
Jean was united in marriage to Ivan Jerrold Henderson on June 26, 1959. Three children were blessed to the marriage; Terri, Todd and Troy.
She lived a very full life as a wonderfully devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a dear friend to many. She was a committed mother first and foremost. She loved and treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She worked hard instilling strong morals and values in her children that served them well.
She was a very gentle soul that easily made friends wherever she went. While she will be remembered by some for her revered culinary skills, keeper of an immaculate home, accomplished gardener of flowers and vegetables, seamstress, secretary, avid Husker fan, she will be remembered by most for her generosity, selflessness, thoughtfulness and warmth. She was completely beautiful inside and out.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Terri (Ben) Brinck of Burlington, Iowa; sons, Todd (Summer) Henderson of Mesa, Ariz., and Troy (Cindy) Henderson of Lincoln; grandson, Jace Henderson of Urbandale, Iowa, siblings; Alice Fickenscher of Surprise, Ariz., Mabel Conklin of Sterling, Ill. and Glenn (Vicki) Kotschwar of Chadron, sister-in-law, Muriel Kotschwar of Elwood, many nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters; Gladys Thrasher, Bettye Cross, Viola Iburg and Maxine Kotschwar; brothers; Clyde Kotschwar, Leon Kotschwar, Anton Kotschwar and infants; Stanley and Robert.
Memorials may be given to the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, where she was recently honored for her fifty year membership. First Presbyterian Church, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Lexington, NE. 68850.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: www. reynoldslovefunerahome.com
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Feb
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
With you in thought today.
Debbie Taylor
Family
February 26, 2021
Terri,Todd,Troy & Families
So sorry to hear your beautiful mother’s passing! What fond memories I have of you all! I remember your folks in card club, dance club the gals in birthday club together with all their friends!
Card club and birthday club taking turns each month at all our homes! Remembering where we all lived growing up! Also your mom downtown at the gas company taking our gas bills to pay! All those years. Always with smile on her face she was a sweetheart . Those were the good old days! I was blessed all those years when I worked at the bank to wait on her!
And ask how you all were doing!
Knowing your dad and mom are together with the Lord watching over you all give you comfort always. Your precious bring smiles to ya’s.
My prayers are with you all!
Brenda (Debban) Wolf
Friend
February 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of your mom's passing. Thoughts and prayers to all family and friends.
Lorinda (Sage) Lauby
Neighbor
February 23, 2021
Jean was a long time friend when living in Farnam. My younger sister Pat was a classmate and I always enjoyed visiting with her when we met in Farnam, Lexington, or somewhere else.
Ruth Ann Hess
Friend
February 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results