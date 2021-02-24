Marion Jeanne Henderson departed from this world, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at the age of 80 at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Face coverings will be required.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with reverend Eddie Mariel, officiating. Face coverings will be required. For those not able to attend the funeral service will be live streamed on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
Family interment will be in the Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, Nebraska.
Jeanne was born Jan. 7, 1941 to William and Viola (White) Kotschwar in Farnam. She was the youngest of thirteen children.
Jean was united in marriage to Ivan Jerrold Henderson on June 26, 1959. Three children were blessed to the marriage; Terri, Todd and Troy.
She lived a very full life as a wonderfully devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a dear friend to many. She was a committed mother first and foremost. She loved and treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She worked hard instilling strong morals and values in her children that served them well.
She was a very gentle soul that easily made friends wherever she went. While she will be remembered by some for her revered culinary skills, keeper of an immaculate home, accomplished gardener of flowers and vegetables, seamstress, secretary, avid Husker fan, she will be remembered by most for her generosity, selflessness, thoughtfulness and warmth. She was completely beautiful inside and out.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Terri (Ben) Brinck of Burlington, Iowa; sons, Todd (Summer) Henderson of Mesa, Ariz., and Troy (Cindy) Henderson of Lincoln; grandson, Jace Henderson of Urbandale, Iowa, siblings; Alice Fickenscher of Surprise, Ariz., Mabel Conklin of Sterling, Ill. and Glenn (Vicki) Kotschwar of Chadron, sister-in-law, Muriel Kotschwar of Elwood, many nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters; Gladys Thrasher, Bettye Cross, Viola Iburg and Maxine Kotschwar; brothers; Clyde Kotschwar, Leon Kotschwar, Anton Kotschwar and infants; Stanley and Robert.
Memorials may be given to the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, where she was recently honored for her fifty year membership. First Presbyterian Church, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Lexington, NE. 68850.
