Marvel Lynn Harmoney, 68, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on December 13, 2021 at Lexington Regional Health Center surrounded by her family.

A Memorial Book Signing with family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

She was born November 4th, 1953 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Elmer and Elsie Halouska. She attended grade school and high school in Lexington and was a member of the class of 1972.

After graduation she attended Ikenobo Floral Arts School in Las Vegas and worked as a florist there for a short time before moving back to Nebraska. She raised her family in Lexington where she became a talented and well-known florist in the area.

On July 4th, 2000 she married Craig Harmoney of Cozad. She enjoyed Denver Bronco Football, jet skiing at Midway Lake, and being with friends and family.

Marvel is survived by her husband, Craig of Lexington; brother, Gaylon Halouska of Cozad, her daughters, Dawn Krason of Fremont, Brandi Krason of Milliken, Colo. and son, Devin (Dee Dee) Bjorklund of Cozad; stepsons, Josh Harmoney (Cati) of Seward, Jason Harmoney (Jenica) of Yuma, Ariz., and 17 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Elsie Halouska; brother, Elmer Ray Halouska; husband, Donald Bjorklund and nephew, Nathan Halouska.

Memorials are suggested to Children's Hospital-Omaha or the donor's choice.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.