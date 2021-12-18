Menu
Marvel Lynn Harmoney
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

Marvel Lynn Harmoney, 68, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on December 13, 2021 at Lexington Regional Health Center surrounded by her family.

A Memorial Book Signing with family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

She was born November 4th, 1953 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Elmer and Elsie Halouska. She attended grade school and high school in Lexington and was a member of the class of 1972.

After graduation she attended Ikenobo Floral Arts School in Las Vegas and worked as a florist there for a short time before moving back to Nebraska. She raised her family in Lexington where she became a talented and well-known florist in the area.

On July 4th, 2000 she married Craig Harmoney of Cozad. She enjoyed Denver Bronco Football, jet skiing at Midway Lake, and being with friends and family.

Marvel is survived by her husband, Craig of Lexington; brother, Gaylon Halouska of Cozad, her daughters, Dawn Krason of Fremont, Brandi Krason of Milliken, Colo. and son, Devin (Dee Dee) Bjorklund of Cozad; stepsons, Josh Harmoney (Cati) of Seward, Jason Harmoney (Jenica) of Yuma, Ariz., and 17 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Elsie Halouska; brother, Elmer Ray Halouska; husband, Donald Bjorklund and nephew, Nathan Halouska.

Memorials are suggested to Children's Hospital-Omaha or the donor's choice.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Such a great friend. We met in grade school. I recently learned of her
passing ...and so shocked. MY deepest sympathies to all her family.
Jan Noble ( Dore)
Friend
January 10, 2022
I'm saddened by this news. Marvel's smile and energy were gifts that always brightened my day whenever I saw her. She was such a delightful person.
Gregory C. Lauby
December 19, 2021
Craig and family I’m so very sorry for your loss. We had some really fun times together at the lake and I will always treasure them. Praying you find comfort in all your precious memories. Love and hugs to all.
Nancy Schmitt
December 18, 2021
My heart goes out to all in the loss of someone so very special as Marvel . Always had a smile on her face when I’d see her. She will be deeply missed
Donna Kendrick
Friend
December 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Amend
Acquaintance
December 17, 2021
Sending prayers to the family.
Ken Schumacher
December 17, 2021
Rest in peace dear friend. Your true beauty and spirit will always be remembered. Condolences and warm thoughts are with you and your loved ones.
Carrie Mullin
Friend
December 16, 2021
My dear sweet friend, I will miss you so much. You were so much more than a friend to me, You were like family. You were my mentor and taught me everything I know about floral design and I will forever proudly tell the world that I learned my skills in design from you. I will carry a part of you forever with me.
Julie Gibbens
Friend
December 16, 2021
Thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends.
December 16, 2021
I have so many beautiful memories from the time you help me at Ribbons & Roses. May you rest in peace my friend. All my prayers of comfort is with your family.
Denise Romatzke
Friend
December 16, 2021
Good bye my friend. I love you
jean Green
December 16, 2021
Im Going to miss you my friend thank you for showing me how to design flowers at pcmp we had good times thanks for all the talks and laughs we had fly high beautiful friend
Dawn Root
Friend
December 15, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. My condolences to all ❤ Memory Eternal
Sara Maloley
Friend
December 15, 2021
Craig and family, I am so sorry for the loss of Marvel. Oh the memories of weekends at Nancy's cabin at Midway -- so much fun -- late night boat rides -- fires -- voodoo juice -- the memories just go on and on. Marvel did the flowers for my parents' wedding anniversary party and for my dad's funeral. I was so sad she wasn't working at the time of my mom's death. Her floral arrangements were unique and beautiful. Marvel will be missed. She was one of a kind. Cherish your special memories. Love and hugs.
LaVay Horst
Friend
December 15, 2021
