As other people have said, Mary Lou was always a happy, go lucky lady.

Growing up in Lexington, and friends with the Barron’s Family, there was a close bond.

The Robles and Barron families often socialized. That’s how I got to know Mary Lou well.

Even though, I’m not a Robles, my mother Nellie, was the oldest of the Robles children.

When I was born, my parents asked Mary Lou parents to be my Godparents.

It never occurred to me, that in later life, Mary Lou would marry my Uncle Reyes and become my Aunt.

Enjoy Heaven Mary Lou and seeing Uncle Reyes and the Robles/Barron family again. With much love.

Joe and Millie Cervantes and family.

Joe Cervantes Family December 11, 2020