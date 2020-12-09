Mary Lou Robles, 81, of Lexington passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at the Lexington Regional Health Center.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father Matt Koperski, officiating.
There will be a Private Family Rosary held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington.
Face coverings will be required to enter.
The Rosary and Mass for Mary Lou will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
The public is invited to the Graveside service at St. Ann's Catholic Catholic Cemetery which will follow the Mass on Saturday.
She was born Jan. 28, 1939 in Hershey, Neb. to Braulio and Mary (Picon') Barron. In 1940, the family moved to Lexington. She attended school in Lexington and graduated high school in 1957. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church.
After high school she traveled around doing different jobs but came back to Lexington and started a lifelong love of nursing. She began as a CNA at the old hospital on Washington Street, and then went to work at the Tri-County Hospital, which is now the Lexington Regional Health Center. She worked there until retiring in 2009. After retirement she worked part time for Plum Creek Surgery Center assisting a good friend and mentor, Dr. B, as she would refer to him, for a few more years until her health issues made her quit for good.
She loved what she did and loved her local hospital and all the people that she worked with through the years, towards the end she had said that she wasn't going to be transferred on to another facility, she wanted to be at Lexington Regional, she had worked there her whole nursing career, and had taken treatment there for so long it was like a second home to her, and the staff of Nurses and Doctors were all her family, it gave her comfort being there, and we thank you for that. We will truly never know how many lives she had touched while she was at the hospital, whether it was helping to bring a new life into the world, or taking care of a patient in need, or consoling a family after someone had passed… she will be missed.
Mary Lou's greatest loves in life were family, friends, the Cornhuskers, the Broncos, and her dogs Bubba and Tiny, some days not necessarily in that order. If you were to stop by for a visit you were going to be there awhile. She was either going to put another pot of coffee on, offer you a cold beverage, or fix you something to eat. Almost everyone in her circle received one of her afghans when there was a birth in their family, she needed to stay busy, and would sit up at night and crochet while she was watching her shows. She had a genuine concern for how you were doing and what was going on in your life, and if you needed help all you had to do was ask. It was not uncommon on game day at her house to have two T.V's going at the same time, on the same game, volume UP!, so that she wouldn't miss anything. She really enjoyed going to Lincoln to tailgate, to go to the stadium early to listen to the band warm up, cheer the Huskers on before the game, and then to head to Buzzard Billy's to get her favorite table on the patio.
When she was younger, she enjoyed her bowling league, and talked often about the friends she had made during that time and the trips and "Adventures" they had.
She enjoyed all her kids-grandkids and extended family's activities, and had her refrigerator covered with pictures, newspaper clippings, and cards from all her family and friends. She very much enjoyed receiving Christmas cards with pictures to see how the "little ones have changed".
Survivors include her children, Phil (Paula) Robles of Cozad, Felix (Yvonne) Robles of Laona, Wis., Mary Elizabeth (Robert) Speer of Lexington, Jon (Julie) Robles of Lexington. Four sisters, Toni (Charles) Barron of North Platte, Jennie Blea of Atwood, Colo., Susie (Jesse) Duarte of Bertrand, Veronica Perez of Arapahoe. Brother in law Felix Robles of Albuquerque, NM., Sister in laws Mary Robles of Dallas, Tex., Mary Robles of Omaha. Six grandchildren, Carli (Josh) Reiners, Mark (Rachal) Robles, Whitney Speer, Daniel Bowers, Skyler Speer, Brooke Speer, Jennifer Wells, six great grandchildren, Lyric, Caleb, Katy, Sydney, Jax, Dawson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 52 years Reyes (Ray), her brothers -Florentino Barron, David Barron, Braulio (Bob) Barron Jr., Sisters- Andrea Gonzalez, Guadalupe (Ruby) Ramirez, Patricia (Patty) Zamora, Nellie Rodriguez. Sister in laws Aurelia Robles, Manuella Cervantes, Delores Robles Meier, Lucia Robles, Anita Robles, Billie Robles. Brothers in law Valentino Blea, Leo Gonzalez, Mike Rodriguez, Ralph Zamora, John Perez, Tom Ramirez, Florentino Robles, Raymond Robles, her mother and father in law Ramon and Soledad Robles, as well as many other relatives.
Memorials are kindly suggested to St. Ann's Catholic Church, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department or Lexington Regional Health Center Foundation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.