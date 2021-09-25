Mary Lou Strever passed from this life September 20, 2021 in Lexington.

There are no services planned at this time.

She was born 83 years ago in a tiny house in Quinlan, Oklahoma, on the night of September 13, 1938, to Andy and Mary Ellen Osborn - the third child in a family that would grow to include six children. Their family eventually moved to Mooreland, Okla., where Mary attended public school and spent a lot of time reading, drawing, and sewing.

After graduating in May 1956, she traveled to Nebraska for a wedding and met Clifford Strever. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married on November 22, 1956. Cliff and Mary raised four daughters: first on the Strever family farm north of Lexington, then in Beatrice for two years where Mary taught art classes at Beatrice High School. In 1972, they moved back to Lexington where Mary taught art classes at Lexington Jr. High.

Mary enjoyed decorating her homes with antique furniture, which led to her next career – buying and selling antiques. She enjoyed traveling to antique shows across the United States, and meeting people who enjoyed antiques as much as she did. After Cliff passed away in 1990, she converted her home in Lexington into a Bed & Breakfast, and enjoyed meeting her guests and making them feel at home. To give her more time to paint, she sold the Bed & Breakfast and moved to New York. She was a docent and taught art classes at Olana State Historic Site – the home of Frederic Church, a famous landscape artist. While in New York she enjoyed researching the historical roots of the Strever family, which had settled in New York after arriving from Germany.

She eventually returned to Lexington, where she continued to paint, repaired antique toys and dolls, planted her entire yard with flowers and trees, enjoyed time with her grandkids, and was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. Mary was a kind-hearted, free-spirited person who enriched the lives of all she met. She will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Andy and Mary Ellen Osborn, husband Clifford Strever, daughter Lanay Strever, sister Dixie Johnson, and brother Daryl Osborn.

She is survived by her daughters Sharmane (Al) Arnold of Fair Grove, Mo., Teri Underwood of Lincoln, and Jamie (Norm) Rohda of Waverly; eleven grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and three siblings: Don (Erna) Osborn of Mooreland, Okla., Leonard (Marlys) Osborn of Woodward, Okla., and Betty Graham of Mooreland, Okla..

