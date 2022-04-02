Melvin F. Lammers, 79, of Overton, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Melvin's wish for cremation.

Family services will be held at a later date.

Melvin was born on November 2, 1942, at Lexington, Nebraska to Fredrick and Velma (Brown) Lammers. He attended public schools in Overton and graduated from Overton High School with the class of 1961.

He was united in marriage to Sharon Zoubek in Elm Creek, in June of 1963. Two sons were blessed to this union. The family made their home in Kearney for a few years where Melvin worked for farmer by Axtell, before moving back to the family farm near Overton. Melvin always kept busy and worked for the Haymill Progress Products, Tenneco Monroe Automotive, Sperry New Holland and was a mechanic at the Truck Stop in Odessa. Melvin then decided to go out on his own as a mechanic and specialized in working on 18-wheelers. He also always found time to be engaged on the farm, which was in his blood.

Melvin had a strong work ethic and his passion was welding and fabrication. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Sharon. Melvin was a strong supporter of the Nebraska State Troopers.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon of Overton; his son, Randy (Brenda) Lammers of Overton; five grandchildren, Trenton Lammers of Overton, Sylvia (Erin) Arthur of Overton, Nikole (Gary) Rhamy of Overton, Kyle Lammers of Shelton and Casey Lammers of Grand Island; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Martha Honeywell of Sutherland and Margaruite (Dick) Brand of Loomis; sisters-in-law, Pat TenEyck of Kearney, Shirley Reed of Colorado, Twila Zoubek of Colorado, Suzanne Hakanson of Lincoln, Gladys Crosier of Hildreth and Jeanette Sheen of Henderson; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial has been established in Melvin's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com