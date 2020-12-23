Menu
Myrna J Eggleston
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
Myrna J. Eggleston, 82 of Lexington passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at the Plum Creek Health Care Community in Lexington.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Berean Bible Church in Lexington with Pastor Tom Parker, officiating. The service will be live streamed via the Reynolds love Face Book Page. Social distancing and face masks are recommended.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 from 2-4p.m. at the Berean Bible Church in Lexington.
Interment will be in the Robb Cemetery, SE of Lexington.
Myrna was born Feb. 1, 1938 in Lexington to Paul and Mary (Brummet) Whittaker. She attended school in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School with the Class of 1956. On March 24, 1957 she was united in marriage to Glenn Eggleston at the Evangelical Free Church in Lexington. To this union five children were born: Linda, Doug, Terry, Dave and Ann. Glenn preceded her in death on October 30, 2017.
Glenn and Myrna lived in several different communities, but Lexington was their home. Myrna performed various jobs outside the home, but raising her children was her main priority.
Myrna was an awesome cook, her bread, noodles, wedding cakes and Christmas cookies and candy were her specialties. She also enjoyed square dancing, gardening, canning and making floral arrangements.
Myrna was a loving mother, grandmother & great grandmother. Her kids and grandkids were her pride and joy.
Myrna was a member of the Berean Bible Church in Lexington.
Survivors include two sons; Doug (Ann) Eggleston of Sumner, Dave (Jayne) Eggleston of Cozad; two daughters; Linda Leibert of Cozad and Ann Sleicher of Kearney; one brother, Jerry (Donna) Whittaker of Lexington, one sister, Paula Blodgett of Lexington, brothers and sisters-in law; Marilyn Whittaker of Kearney, Bonnie Eggleston of Oconto, Roger Casey of Houston, Texas, LaVonne (Gene) Oxford of Broken Bow, Loraine ( Delbert ) Rogers of Franklin, Charles (Vicky) Eggleston of Gothenburg, Lloyd (Sandy) Eggleston of Broken Bow, Judy (Maynard) Struempler of Oconto, Jane (Nick) Liakos of Lawrence, Kan., thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Terry; son-in-law, Steve Leibert, brother Kenny, brothers-in-law; Marvin Blodgett, Kenneth Eggleston, Keith Eggleston, Ivan Eggleston; sisters-in-law; Ella Mae Casey, Beulah Eggleston and Violet Eggleston.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Berean Bible Church
Lexington, NE
Dec
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Berean Bible Church -- The service will be live streamed via the Reynolds love Face Book Page.
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences for all the family!! Myrna will always hold a special part in my heart she accepted us as family and was so kind to us!!she had a heart of gold!! Our thoughts and prayers for all family, friends!!
On behalf of Lillian Quintana and family!!
Lillian Quintana
Friend
December 27, 2020
Linda, you know I loved Glenn & Myrna like they were my own parents. It was such a honor to be their nurse. Your dad always made me laugh, he always had a story for me and your mom always gave the best hugs! The love they had for each other is amazing! Glenn & Myrna spending Christmas together again makes me smile. Sending you love hugs and prayers, I'm pretty sure Steve was at the gate waiting for your mom too!
Karma Plantz-Bomberger
Friend
December 24, 2020
Sad to hear of your mom's passing. Praying for you all.
Marianne Pierce
Marianne Pierce
December 22, 2020
So sad to learn of Myrna´s passing. We always enjoyed visiting with her on our trips to Nebraska. She was always so upbeat and full of family stories. Our prayers and love go out to each family member.
Roger and Beverly Casey
December 21, 2020
