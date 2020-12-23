Linda, you know I loved Glenn & Myrna like they were my own parents. It was such a honor to be their nurse. Your dad always made me laugh, he always had a story for me and your mom always gave the best hugs! The love they had for each other is amazing! Glenn & Myrna spending Christmas together again makes me smile. Sending you love hugs and prayers, I'm pretty sure Steve was at the gate waiting for your mom too!

Karma Plantz-Bomberger Friend December 24, 2020