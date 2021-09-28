Mr. Lans was my industrial arts teacher in my Junior high school years. His patience was matched with ability. He was able to turn my unskilled craftsmanship into objects my mom actually left on display when company would visit us. I developed a love of working with my hands from my father and grandfather but it was Mr. Lans who helped instill a sense of pride in the finished projects at an early age. I still remember a laced leather key chain and my friend and teacher sharing his expertise as he demonstrated the multi-prong thonging chisel. The name of the tool and the man who showed me how to use it will always bring a smile to my face. They say teachers touch a life forever. Thanks Mr. Lans for touching my life.

Mike Millican School September 29, 2021