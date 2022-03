Pamela (Liehs) Nelsen of Longmont, Colorado, formerly of Lexington passed away December 16, 2021 at the Longmont United Hospital. She was the daughter of the lat Richard and Lena (Woodside) Liehs. A memorial service is planned at the Faith Community Lutheran Church in Longmont. Inurnment will be at the Evergreen Cemetary in Lexington at a later date.