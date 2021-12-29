Patricia Loudon, 96 of Lexington passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Avamere in Lexington.

No services are planned at this time.

Patricia Ann Stearns Loudon was born July 30, 1925 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Robert and Petra (Houg) Stearns. She grew up with her two younger sisters, Shirley and Suzanne in Cincinnati, Ohio, and graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with a BS in Business and a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and Mortar Board.

She met her husband, Kayo at Grand Lake Lodge in the Rocky Mt. National Park where they were both working in the summer of 1945. They were married in 1947 in the Knox Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati and lived in Lincoln while Kayo finished school, having served two years in the Air Force. While in Lincoln, Patty was secretary to the Director of University Libraries. They returned to Lexington in 1950 when Kayo and his father opened Loudon's menswear.

Son Michael was born in 1950 and son Stephen in 1954. Patty was active in the First Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School and was an Elder and Deacon. She was a Den Mother for six years and Chairman of the Lexington United Way for three years, and helped to bring the Community Concerts to Lexington. She was a charter member of Chapter FS, P.E.O. and of Studio 25, and a mentor for the HOSTS program at Morton school since its inception.

Patty and Kayo spent their summers at Johnson Lake where Kayo built their cabin. The family were all active sailors. Through the church, they were active in the student exchange program. Maikki, from Finland and Egidius, from the Netherlands, each lived with them for a year.

In 1979, Patty and Kayo bought a coffee farm in Costa Rica where they lived part time for twenty years, processed their own coffee and also grew macadamia. They both loved to explore the world through their many travels. In 2001, they returned to Lexington to be near their son, Stephen, and his wife Cherie (Ruppe). Patty liked to read and garden, to play bridge and tennis and dance.

She is survived by her sons; Michael (Kozue Kinoshita) and Stephen (Cherie Ruppe) grandson, Mark (Brandon Metcalf), granddaughter, Lisa (A.J. Elgert), great granddaughter Presley, great grandson, Pierce and one sister, Shirley (Jack Byrne).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kayo in 2003, her parents, Petra and Robert Stearns, a sister, Suzanne and Kayo's sister Jeanne.

Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church or the donor's choice.

