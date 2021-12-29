Menu
Patricia Loudon
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

Patricia Loudon, 96 of Lexington passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Avamere in Lexington.

No services are planned at this time.

Patricia Ann Stearns Loudon was born July 30, 1925 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Robert and Petra (Houg) Stearns. She grew up with her two younger sisters, Shirley and Suzanne in Cincinnati, Ohio, and graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with a BS in Business and a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and Mortar Board.

She met her husband, Kayo at Grand Lake Lodge in the Rocky Mt. National Park where they were both working in the summer of 1945. They were married in 1947 in the Knox Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati and lived in Lincoln while Kayo finished school, having served two years in the Air Force. While in Lincoln, Patty was secretary to the Director of University Libraries. They returned to Lexington in 1950 when Kayo and his father opened Loudon's menswear.

Son Michael was born in 1950 and son Stephen in 1954. Patty was active in the First Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School and was an Elder and Deacon. She was a Den Mother for six years and Chairman of the Lexington United Way for three years, and helped to bring the Community Concerts to Lexington. She was a charter member of Chapter FS, P.E.O. and of Studio 25, and a mentor for the HOSTS program at Morton school since its inception.

Patty and Kayo spent their summers at Johnson Lake where Kayo built their cabin. The family were all active sailors. Through the church, they were active in the student exchange program. Maikki, from Finland and Egidius, from the Netherlands, each lived with them for a year.

In 1979, Patty and Kayo bought a coffee farm in Costa Rica where they lived part time for twenty years, processed their own coffee and also grew macadamia. They both loved to explore the world through their many travels. In 2001, they returned to Lexington to be near their son, Stephen, and his wife Cherie (Ruppe). Patty liked to read and garden, to play bridge and tennis and dance.

She is survived by her sons; Michael (Kozue Kinoshita) and Stephen (Cherie Ruppe) grandson, Mark (Brandon Metcalf), granddaughter, Lisa (A.J. Elgert), great granddaughter Presley, great grandson, Pierce and one sister, Shirley (Jack Byrne).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kayo in 2003, her parents, Petra and Robert Stearns, a sister, Suzanne and Kayo's sister Jeanne.

Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church or the donor's choice.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 29, 2021.
Shirley Stearns Byrne
January 3, 2022
Maikki, Kimmo and daughters
December 31, 2021
Oh, the summer memories with Aunt Patty and Uncle Kayo!...the A-frame on Johnson Lake, sailing, flying, driving the back roads...all the fun, love, and adventure our summer trips held- wonderful memories remain. My thoughts are with Mike and Steve and family. Rest well, Patty.
Lisa Byrne Brown
Family
December 30, 2021
I was informed in The Netherlands, that Patty passed away... , even though she has lived a long , worthwile life, it is still a painfull loss in the family for which I bring my condolences to all of you.. I
I am glad to have spoken directly to her in the beginning of 2021 adding to my warm memories.
It’s a long time ago that we met, but I keep valuable memories of all the moments I had a chance to be with Pat & Kayo and the children.
Patty & Kayo have taken care of many people in a very warm and hospitable way. I always felt privileged, to be part of their activities and care.
I wish everybody involved all the strength needed. Please bring my condolences and greetings to the family.

Egidius van Helmond
Friend
December 30, 2021
Lovely and elegant lady..she loved to talk about the sailing and adventures she and Kayo shared.
Happy sailing, sweet Patty. May you rest in peace..
Anita Swartz
Friend
December 28, 2021
Our parents, Francis and Ruth Fagot, were forever friends of Kayo and Patty. So many memories of good times! Mom hadn't been able to see Patty for a few years and was saddened to hear of her passing. Our sympathy to Steve and Michael and families.
Annette Eisenhart
Friend
December 28, 2021
To the family of Patricia Stearns Loudon,
Please accept our sincere condolences on behalf of Mortar Board. Patricia was a loyal life member and supporter. We were proud of her accomplishments in life, as we know her chapter at Miami University was. She brought honor to us all, and she will be missed.
With sincere sympathy,
Kristen Freeman Fox, PhD
Executive Director
Kirsten Freeman Fox, PhD
December 28, 2021
Michael Loudon
Son
December 28, 2021
Michael Loudon
Son
December 28, 2021
We will miss you Mom. Mike & Kozue
Michael Loudon
Son
December 28, 2021
Patty and Kayo were lifelong friends of our parents and often entertained us in their home or lake cabin, and also at their farm in Costa Rica. Patty will be remembered as a very intelligent, well-read, and gracious woman who served others as a role model Christian. She made it so easy for me to talk to her about everything, and even after Kayo's death she came to visit us in Florida and practiced stretching and yoga every morning. I will miss her but she left me with a treasure of memories. Sincere sympathy to Stephen, Michael, and the family.
Stephanie Peters
Friend
December 27, 2021
Pat was a sweet lady and I miss seeing her when I delivered books from the library. I have childhood memories of admiring her as such a "kind lady" and Mike being so creative.
Pat (Ramsey) Longly
Acquaintance
December 27, 2021
Patty was a beautiful lady. She was a very caring person. I loved sitting with her and talking to her about her sailing in her younger days. And the times they lived in Costa Rica. She loved talking about the fun they had. Rest in Peace sweet lady.
Vicki Price
Friend
December 27, 2021
I remember Patty and Kayo so well. Kayo gave me my first job at the Loudons clothing store wrapping Christmas presents, Patty would hired me to help clean her house and cabin. I had a very good relationship with both of them. She will truly be missed, she was a beautiful lady inside and out.
Genevieve Gonzalez Buller
Friend
December 27, 2021
