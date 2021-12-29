Patsy Kay Lowry, 72, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Lexington Regional Health Center.

Funeral Services will be on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021, one hour prior to the Funeral Service.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

She was born on March 12, 1949 to George and Vera (Nichols) Batt in Alliance, Nebraska, Patsy grew up in Scottsbluff, Nebraska where she attended public school and graduated from Scottsbluff High School with the class of 1967. Patsy then attended Cosmetology school in Scottsbluff.

On October 25, 1967, Patsy was united in marriage to David Converse in Colorado. Three sons were blessed to this union: David, Mike and Kevin. The family made their home in Scottsbluff, before moving to Cozad, where the boys graduated from High School and in 1993, Patsy moved to Lexington. Their marriage would later end in divorce.

Patsy found love again, and was united in marriage to Karl Lowry on November 12, 1994 in Holdrege. They made their home in Lexington and Patsy kept busy working as a bookkeeper for over twenty years between Telecom for her son, Mike in Cozad and Gothenburg and for her son, David at Team Detail in Lexington.

Patsy was a very talented seamstress. She enjoyed sewing clothes for herself, children and grandchildren. She loved music and playing the piano in her younger years. She looked forward to getting together on Saturday nights with her family which was a family tradition. She also loved attending her grandchildren's activities, especially sporting events.

Patsy is survived by her husband, Karl of Lexington; her three sons, David (Shelly) Converse, Mike (Kristie) Converse and Kevin (Mandy) Converse all of Lexington; ten grandchildren, Justin (Jynai) Converse of Gothenburg, Mindy Douglas of Seward, Sabrina Converse of Kearney, Noah Converse, Garrett Converse, Levi Converse, Zachary Converse, Parrhesia Converse, Kaylee Converse and Isaac Converse all of Lexington; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger (Sherry) Batt of Kearney and Eugene Batt of Scottsbluff; two step-children, Karl Jr. (Teresa) Lowry of Fountain Lake, Ark. and Amanda (Alex) Milosavljevic of Ark. and six step-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Kathy Batt.

Memorials are kindly suggested to Calvary Assembly of God Church in Lexington.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com