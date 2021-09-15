Paul A. "Punky" Norden, Jr., 65, of Oxford, Nebraska, formerly of Lexington passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery at Lexington.

Memorials are kindly suggested to Mid Nebraska Individual Services or Calvary Assembly of God Church in Lexington.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.