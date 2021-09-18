Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Paul "Punky" Norden Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

Paul A. "Punky" Norden, Jr., 65, of Oxford, Nebraska, formerly of Lexington passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

Funeral Services were held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment was in Evergreen Cemetery at Lexington.

Punky was born November 24, 1955 at the Lexington Community Hospital to Paul E. and Toni (Ramirez) Norden. The family lived in Eustis for ten years and then moved back to Lexington.

He was born "handicapable" and spent his years riding with his Dad trucking and later helping him with his construction business. Punky never knew a stranger and enjoyed talking to everyone that he had seen. His contagious laugh and smile would light up a room.

Punky moved to Oxford in 1999 and worked at a recycling center while living at Mid Nebraska Services. Several of the Mid Nebraska Service employees would come on their days off and pick him up and spend the day with him.

Punky enjoyed John Wayne, Elvis, watching old westerns and the Texas Ranger. He often spent weekends in Lexington and loved attending church with his Mom.

He is survived by his mother, Toni of Lexington; three sisters, Gladys Thomas of Kingsland, Ga., Twyla Browning of Collinsville, Okla., and Vicky and husband Lewis Spuhler of Brady; nephew, Chad Spuhler of Kearney; niece, Brooke and husband Josh Dorn of Kearney; as well as other nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; Paul Sr., sister; Paulette, brother; Gerry as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorials are kindly suggested to Mid Nebraska Individual Services or Calvary Assembly of God Church in Lexington.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington was honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Sep
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Calvary Assembly of God Church
Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
Toni and Family,
Sending sincere condolences, my sister sent me a copy of Punky’s obituary. I have fond memories of working with Toni at Monroes. I’d sometimes stop at her house when I was going to dances at The Armory. Punky was always sooo happy and would make me laugh with his spunky personality. Paul, Toni and Punky all brought joy to everyone they knew. I feel very blessed to have been able to say I knew them! So sorry for your loss, my heart aches for you.Keeping you in my prayers.
Janis LEAHY
Friend
September 28, 2021
So sorry to hear about Punky remember him with Paul and around the neighborhood just keep your memories close
Nancy Hampton Neff
Acquaintance
September 16, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. God bless wished we could have made it to see you Vicki and Louis!
Dale and Becky Young
September 16, 2021
Toni and Vicky—I am so sorry for your loss. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. Sending hugs
Pam Rodriguez
Acquaintance
September 15, 2021
I worked with Paul many years..we couldn´t go anywhere with out running in to someone who new him. Glad we met Toni, on our road of life...RIP ol buddy!
Smaaske
September 15, 2021
Punky was a great guy I grew up down the street from him he was always so happy he was always excited to go fishing he was one of those guys that alot of people knew and loved him he had a big heart and loved riding around with his dad rest in peace my friend
Sharla Adams House
Friend
September 15, 2021
Toni, Vicky, and family~ we send our love and deepest sympathies to you during this difficult time. Punky was always a pleasure to speak with and we remember him fondly
Kelly Wood-Meridith
Friend
September 15, 2021
I loved Punky. He was truly one of God's chosen few to teach us all, of how we should love. I rember him with his dad at Youngs Auctions. He was so special and kind. He gave us all far more then we could ever give him. His family did a wonderful service to him, by treating him as an Average child, young adult and so on. So sorry for the families loss. Many prayers.
Brenda Marzolf
Friend
September 15, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. Punk would always know how to make me laugh when I needed it most. I’ll miss his infectious laugh and that smile could light up the universe. I’m sure Punky and my grandma Mary are joking around having a blast. He will be greatly missed by all.
Melanie Grube
Family
September 15, 2021
Punky was always a lot of fun when he and his dad would come into Mead lumber.
Kent Landholm
September 15, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
JOANNE Nickels
Friend
September 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I remember punky when i eas a kid everytime he saw us he always had to talk to us with that smile on his face. We were friends. He will be missed
Sheri Beam. Chermak
Friend
September 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We have fond memories of Punky. He always brought smiles to our faces. We grew up knowing him. May God give you some peace in these happy memories
Tina & Tom Anthony
Friend
September 14, 2021
Always enjoyed his laughter when I was a child. Lived just down the street from us and Punky just loved to make us kids smile. Prayers for comfort to his family.
Steve Dodson
Friend
September 14, 2021
We remember Paul and Punky always together and what a great mother Toni was. He had great loving parents. Our sympathy to you Toni and family.
Carolyn Swanson
September 14, 2021
Punky brought joy to many people and was a friend to many. He will never be forgotten. So sorry to hear this.
Kathy Bliven
Friend
September 14, 2021
My condolences and prayers to the family. In loving memory of a wonderful young man. We will love you and miss you always. May His memory be eternal
Sara Maloley
Friend
September 14, 2021
I grew up in Cozad. My parents were Sixto and Lupe Rangel. Punky would come over with his parents and he was always so happy. I have never forgotten that beautiful big smile he always had. God has gained an awesome angel. My condolences to all his family.
Virginia Newman
Friend
September 14, 2021
Oh, the joy he found in the simple things like when the DQ was downtown and he got to stop there. He always had a story for you, no matter who you were. Our thoughts are with Toni, Vicki, and families.
Greg and Kristie Wagner
Friend
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results