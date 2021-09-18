Paul A. "Punky" Norden, Jr., 65, of Oxford, Nebraska, formerly of Lexington passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

Funeral Services were held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment was in Evergreen Cemetery at Lexington.

Punky was born November 24, 1955 at the Lexington Community Hospital to Paul E. and Toni (Ramirez) Norden. The family lived in Eustis for ten years and then moved back to Lexington.

He was born "handicapable" and spent his years riding with his Dad trucking and later helping him with his construction business. Punky never knew a stranger and enjoyed talking to everyone that he had seen. His contagious laugh and smile would light up a room.

Punky moved to Oxford in 1999 and worked at a recycling center while living at Mid Nebraska Services. Several of the Mid Nebraska Service employees would come on their days off and pick him up and spend the day with him.

Punky enjoyed John Wayne, Elvis, watching old westerns and the Texas Ranger. He often spent weekends in Lexington and loved attending church with his Mom.

He is survived by his mother, Toni of Lexington; three sisters, Gladys Thomas of Kingsland, Ga., Twyla Browning of Collinsville, Okla., and Vicky and husband Lewis Spuhler of Brady; nephew, Chad Spuhler of Kearney; niece, Brooke and husband Josh Dorn of Kearney; as well as other nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; Paul Sr., sister; Paulette, brother; Gerry as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorials are kindly suggested to Mid Nebraska Individual Services or Calvary Assembly of God Church in Lexington.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington was honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com