Peter Chester "Pete" Bishop, 82 years of age, of Lexington, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center – West Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Celebration of Life Graveside Service and Inurnment for Peter C. "Pete" Bishop will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington, Nebraska with Father Jose Chavez, officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Lexington Veterans Organization in conjunction with the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team. In addition, a private family inurnment will also be held at a later date at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Denver, Colorado next to his parents.
Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for Faith-Based Services and Gatherings will be followed. The Bishop family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Pete's services, based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community. The services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook Page. (https://www.facebook.com/Nelson-Bauer-Funeral-Homes-111601113801622
)
Pete was born Nov. 5, 1938, at Minneapolis, Minnesota, the only child born to Chester O. and Gladys (Elmer) Bishop. He received his education from Montevideo Public School, and graduated from Montevideo High School in Montevideo, Minnesota with the class of 1956. Following his education, Pete was inducted into the United States Navy and served his country from 1957 until his honorable discharge in 1961.
After his discharge from the Navy, Pete was employed as a lineman in Littleton, Colorado. During this time, Pete had two sons: Scott and Bruce from previous relationships.
Pete then relocated to Lexington, where he was Utility Superintendent for the City of Lexington for 26 years, prior to his retirement in 2000. On February 16, 1982, he was united in marriage to Bernadine C. "Bernie" (Schumacher) DeWall at the St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington. With this union, Pete was blessed with Bernie's extended family. Pete and Bernie continued to reside in Lexington, where he continued his employment for the City of Lexington, and Bernie was employed in her banking career. On August 12, 2020, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernie.
As a past-time, Pete loved to restore antique cars. He shared his love for antique cars with Bernie; and many miles were traveled throughout the state and surrounding parts of the country attending car shows. Pete's outgoing personality created many friends throughout the years. He could strike up a conversation with anyone who crossed his path. Following retirement, Pete enjoyed coffee time with his friends. He was a member of the Golden Rodder's Car Club.
Besides his parents and wife, Bernie; Pete was preceded in death by his step-daughter, Linda (DeWall) "Lynn" Franzen on July 19, 1972; and a granddaughter, Audra Dishman.
He leaves to celebrate his life; his two sons: Scott Bishop of Lexington; and Bruce LaBute and his wife, Kathey of New Castle, Wyo.; two step-daughters: Dianne Carson and her husband, Don of East Earl, Penn.; and Deb Ourada and her husband, Tim of Lexington; son-in-law, Jim Franzen of Cozad; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law: Bob Schumacher and his wife, Marie of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Greg Schumacher and his wife, Vivian of Alcester, S. D.; sister-in-law, Pat Wolf and her husband, Paul of Pella, Iowa; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
There will be no visitation, or memorial book signing. The family is honoring Pete's wish for cremation.
A memorial has been established in Pete's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.