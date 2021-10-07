Roayne Alyce Hagan, 77, of Flower Mound, Texas passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 3, 2021 after battling several health issues.

Roayne was born on August 7, 1943 to Shorty and Jean Sunquist in Holdrege, Nebraska. Roayne grew up in her home town of Elwood and took on a fun nickname that many know her by still today "Punky".

Roayne graduated from Elwood High. Roayne married her high school sweetheart, Garry Hagan, on September 17, 1961 and had three daughters Jamie, Greta, and Reta. Garry and Roayne raised the daughters in both Missouri and Goodland, Kan.. In June of 2000, Garry and Roayne retired to Oklahoma and eventually moved to Texas.

Roayne was a wonderful grandmother to eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with all of them. Roayne loved to work on sewing projects in her spare time including crocheting, embroidery, quilting, and Swedish weaving. Roayne stayed very busy crocheting and quilting for all of the grandchildren over the years.

Roayne was a great care giver to all that knew her, she always made people feel at home and made sure they were well fed during their visits. Several different family traditions and recipes have been passed on to many in the family and will be cherished for years to come.

Roayne was predeceased by her father and her mother.

She is survived by her husband, Garry Hagan and her three daughters, along with three older sisters; Marlys, Merileen, and Renee, and two younger brothers; Merrill Edward, Jr. and Raleigh.

The family will be having a celebration of life service for Roayne at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 16th at 2:00PM in Elwood.

Obit written by the family of Roayne Hagan.