Robert "Bob" Russell Tilson of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away on December 16, 2021 at his home. He was born in Elwood on February 21, 1943 to Russell and Jane Tilson.

Services were held.

Interment was at Elwood City Cemetery in Elwood.

Bob attended school in Elwood and graduated with the class of 1961. He furthered his education at Midland College before being drafted into the army where he served two years and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. Upon completion, he returned to Lexington to continue his career with Electric Fixture and Supply. He spent forty-six years devoted to the company and went from Salesman to becoming President in Omaha.

Bob loved to golf, was a devoted Husker fan, and a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Millard. Having been baptized and confirmed at Elwood Methodist Church, he was ready to meet his Lord and Savior.

Preceded in death by parents; wife Carole; grandparents; two nephews; and two brother in laws, Preston Adams and Dick Woodside.

Survived by sisters Lola (David) Rule, Connie (Ron) Capron, Cheryl Adams, Candice (Robert) Loghry; brother Charles (Charlene) Tilson; five nieces; five nephews; many grand nieces and nephews; and special friend Bonnie Nelson with Tausha and Taylee Warrington.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Croix Hospice (1065 N 115th St # 120, Omaha, NE 68154)

