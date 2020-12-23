Roberto Cordero, 72, of Lexington, passed away on Friday, Dec.18, 2020 at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Dios Es Amor Church in Lexington. The Funeral Service will be live-steamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
Face coverings will be required at the church.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Roberto was born on Jan. 27, 1948, in Chiquimula, Guatemala, to Eliseo and Dominga (Molina) Cordero. He graduated from High School in Guatemala. Roberto was united in marriage to Delia Molina Rogue in October of 1970. They were blessed with four children, Edna, Yudi, Christian and Jimmy.
In 1981, Roberto moved to the United States with his wife, Maria, following in 1982. They lived in Torrance, Calif., before moving to Lexington in 1999, to be closer to family. Roberto was the Pastor at Cristo Viene Church in Lexington and also owned and operated Mary's Fashion in downtown Lexington with his wife, Delia.
Roberto enjoyed keeping a beautiful yard and planting tomatoes. He had a vast collection of figurines which ranged from dogs and elephants. He was a talented tailor and was musically talented and always enjoyed singing and playing his keyboard.
His family, church and faith were always an important part of his life. Above all, Roberto has left a tremendous legacy of love, and faith to his family.
Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Delia of Lexington; his children, Edna (Robert) Callejas of Lexington, Yudi (Erick) Bran of Kearney, Christian (Trina) Cordero of Kearney and Jimmy (Karen Cardenas) Cordero of Kearney; two grandchildren with one on the way; his siblings, Raul, Isias, Ovidio, Oscar, Yolanda (Miguel), Sara and Iris; as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Roberto was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ofelia.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.