Roger Lee Imel, 73 years of age, of Holdrege, formerly of Lexington, passed away, on April 7, 2022, at the Holdrege Memorial Home in Holdrege.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing, the family is honoring Roger's wish for cremation.

A Graveside Memorial Service for Roger L. Imel will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11a.m. at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege, with Pastor Daren Popple officiating.

Roger was born in Garden City, Kan., on May 5, 1948, the oldest of three boys, born to Clinton and Maudie (McClure) Imel. He received his education and graduated from Holdrege Public School, with the class of 1966. He pursued higher education and received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Kearney State College.

Roger was a sports writer and reporter, and during his career he worked for the Minden Courier, Tri City Tribune, and the Dawson County Herald. Roger ended his career working at Wal-Mart for 13 years. Roger enjoyed: golfing; playing board and card games, but especially BINGO; hunting; fishing; watching his nieces play sports and later watching videos of his great-nephews playing sports. Everywhere Roger lived he made great friends and they loved him.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; his aunt and uncle, Margaret and Edward O'Shea.

Roger is survived by his two brothers: Dan Imel and his wife, Renae; and Kyle Imel and his wife, Linda both of Holdrege; four nieces: Breck Imel of Glendale, Ariz.; Marci Imel and her husband, Brett Curtis of Ashland; Kelsie O'Brien and her husband, Aaron of Omaha; Kim Hemmer and her husband, Jake of Lincoln; along with a host of grand nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial has been established in Roger's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

