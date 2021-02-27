Menu
Roland R. "Ronnie" Rogers
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
Roland R. "Ronnie" Rogers, 83, of Omaha, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at Maple Crest Center in Omaha.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with Pastor Anne Gahn, officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the First United Methodist Church website.
Visitation was held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Burial will be in Robb Cemetery south of Lexington.
Ronnie was born on March 30, 1937, in Culbertson, Nebraska, and was one of ten children born to Robert and Minnie (Malady) Rogers. He graduated from McCook High School with the class of 1955. He then went on to further his education at Auctioneer School in Iowa. After finishing his time in school, Ronnie moved to Lexington.
He was united in marriage to Deannah Burkey in June of 1958 in Lexington. Five children were blessed to this union: Ronda, Deb, Randy, Ryan and Jeff. The family made their home in Lexington where Ronnie was part owner and auctioneer of Lexington Livestock and was a cattle buyer. The marriage would later end in divorce. In addition to being a cattle buyer, he owned and operated R&R Cattle Feedlot.
Ronnie then moved to Johnson Lake where he would reside from 1983 until 1998. He started a new venture in opening and running R&R Trucking and Truck wash.
He was united in marriage to Gayle (Oelkers) Cyriacks in 1994 in Lexington. They made their home in Elwood from 1998 to 2013. In 2013, they moved back to Lexington before Ronnie's health started to decline, separated from Gayle and moved to Maple Crest in Omaha until his passing.
He loved being outdoors and took great pride in buying and working cattle. For everyone who knew Ronnie cattle was his passion. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting with his friends and was great on the grill. He enjoyed attending his children's activities and later his grandchildren's activities.
Ronnie was a former member of the Dawson County Cattleman's Club and Dawson County Spare Rib Club. He also enjoyed being part of a dance club for many years.
Survivors include his children, Ronda (Mike) Maloley of Lexington, Deb (Duane "Chub") Klein of Fremont, Randy (Beth) Rogers of Lexington, Ryan (Stacy) Rogers of Alma and Jeff (Sara) Rogers of Lexington; thirteen grandchildren, Travis (Katie) Maloley of Lexington, Torri (Jared) McCracken of Lexington, Terah (Connor) Williams of Elm Creek , Desi (Tyler) Kenney of Kearney, Dawn (Ben) Hansen of Fremont, Dusty (Gentry) Klein of Fremont, Haley Rogers of Lexington, Ross Rogers of Lincoln, Lindsey (Caleb) McKeever of Wymore, Ty (Emily) Rogers of Wisner, Skylar (Will) Price Goldsboro, N.C., Colby Rogers of Cozad and Jake Rogers of Riverdale; sixteen great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jerry Mullanix of Grand Island; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Wayne, Richard, Robert, Larry and Russell; four sisters, Alphadene Burke, Bernadine Hockman, Geraldine Hoffman and Gladys Mullanix.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the Lexington Community Foundation or Lexington FFA.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Feb
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Ronda, Deb, Randy, Ryan and Jeff - so many fun memories of growing up together and knowing Ronnie. I pray peace for your families and send you my sincerest sympathies. - Dave Zauha
Dave Zauha
Friend
March 1, 2021
My sympathies go out to the family. Losing a loved one is hard. Prayers for comfort
Charity Marquardt
Acquaintance
February 28, 2021
My sympathy to you all. Especially Deb, Chub and kids. I did not realize Ronnie Rogers was your Dad Deb. My family knew him and sold cattle in Lexington for years. My Dad as well as later my brothers appreciated his ability to get a fair price for livestock. I knew you had Lexington connections. So sorry for your loss but cherish all the memories!
Mary Porter
Friend
February 25, 2021
I will always remember Ronnie with his large personality that matched his large heart of gold. He loved his family and was always so proud of them. Thinking of all of you and sending prayers.
LaVerna Wilson
Friend
February 25, 2021
To the Rogers Family. Our Deepest Sympathy for the Loss of Your Father. Cheryl and I visited Uncle Ronnie in 2016 when he was in the nursing home near Kearney. We Always had a Great Time visiting our "cousins" when we were younger. Keeping You ALL in Our Prayers.
Linda Rogers
Family
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results