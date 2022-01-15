Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Lexington Clipper-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rose Marie Bischoff
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

Rose Marie Bischoff, 81, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Elwood Care Center.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Anne Gahn, officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Rose was born on January 26, 1940 in Bertrand, Nebraska to LaMont and Eula (Duff) Jackson. She attended public schools in Bertrand and graduated from Bertrand High School with the class of 1957. She then went on to pursue higher education at Kearney Vocational School of Nursing to become an LPN.

Rose was united in marriage to John Bischoff on September 9, 1972 in Lexington at St. Ann's Catholic Church. One son was blessed to this union: Chad. Rose worked at several surrounding hospitals before settling in Lexington in 1971. In 1979, after Chad started school, she went back to nursing at Tri-County Hospital in Lexington where she worked for thirty-two years. She worked as a recovery nurse and head of outpatient surgery when she retired in 2012. Because her passion in life was helping and caring for others, she excelled making a difference in the lives of the patients she worked with.

Rose enjoyed Bingo, playing cards and gambling. She bowled for many years and always looked forward to league night with her team. Rose loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Rose and John also enjoyed taking their yearly trips to North Dakota to see family. Rose had a contagious smile and a heart of gold. She will be missed dearly by many.

She was a member of the St. Ann's Catholic Church and Eagle's Auxiliary for many years.

Survivors include her husband, John of Lexington; her son, Chad (Karrie) Bischoff of Cozad; two grandsons, Jordan (Mallory) Bischoff of Cozad and Jayce Bischoff of Cozad; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and William Bischoff of Cozad; one brother, Randall Jackson of Bertrand; one sister, Mary Bathke of Phillipsburg, Kan.; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Besides her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Blocher; brother, Charles Jackson; brothers-in-law, Al Blocher and Jerry Bathke and a sister-in-law, Eloise Jackson.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Jan
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Oh dear Rosie did not you passed. So sorry John and Chad. She was a great friend and nurse. God Bless❤
Deb Richter
Friend
January 31, 2022
John and Chad, We are sorry for your loss of Rosie. We had a good neighborhood in Lexington and lots of good memories. You're in our thought and prayers.
Keith & Ardis Kearney
Friend
January 17, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts & prayers. May all your special memories bring you comfort.
Dave & Sandy Doss
January 15, 2022
Your Family is in our thoughts and prayers. Enjoyed many telephone visits with Rosie . She will be missed. Love you, your Cousin Janet
Janet Cabral
Family
January 14, 2022
So sorry for your lose, Rosie was such a sweet, loving and giving person.She will truly be missed.
My love and prayers to John, Chad, Karrie and family.
Lois Salleng
Friend
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results