Rose Marie Bischoff, 81, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Elwood Care Center.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Anne Gahn, officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Rose was born on January 26, 1940 in Bertrand, Nebraska to LaMont and Eula (Duff) Jackson. She attended public schools in Bertrand and graduated from Bertrand High School with the class of 1957. She then went on to pursue higher education at Kearney Vocational School of Nursing to become an LPN.

Rose was united in marriage to John Bischoff on September 9, 1972 in Lexington at St. Ann's Catholic Church. One son was blessed to this union: Chad. Rose worked at several surrounding hospitals before settling in Lexington in 1971. In 1979, after Chad started school, she went back to nursing at Tri-County Hospital in Lexington where she worked for thirty-two years. She worked as a recovery nurse and head of outpatient surgery when she retired in 2012. Because her passion in life was helping and caring for others, she excelled making a difference in the lives of the patients she worked with.

Rose enjoyed Bingo, playing cards and gambling. She bowled for many years and always looked forward to league night with her team. Rose loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Rose and John also enjoyed taking their yearly trips to North Dakota to see family. Rose had a contagious smile and a heart of gold. She will be missed dearly by many.

She was a member of the St. Ann's Catholic Church and Eagle's Auxiliary for many years.

Survivors include her husband, John of Lexington; her son, Chad (Karrie) Bischoff of Cozad; two grandsons, Jordan (Mallory) Bischoff of Cozad and Jayce Bischoff of Cozad; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and William Bischoff of Cozad; one brother, Randall Jackson of Bertrand; one sister, Mary Bathke of Phillipsburg, Kan.; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Besides her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Blocher; brother, Charles Jackson; brothers-in-law, Al Blocher and Jerry Bathke and a sister-in-law, Eloise Jackson.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com