Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Lexington Clipper-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rose G. Kaps
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Rosary
Apr, 20 2022
9:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers

Rose Kaps, 93 of Kearney passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at Kinship Point North Ridge in Kearney.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney.

Interment will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Elm Creek following the luncheon.

A rosary will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church followed by a time of visitation until service time.

Rose Geraldine (Fagot) Kaps was born May 30, 1928 in Dawson County, Nebraska to Clay and Olga (Gillette) Fagot. She was raised in Lexington and was a 1946 graduate of Lexington High School. On November 16, 1951, Rose was united in marriage to Wayne Arthur Kaps in Lexington. To this union six children were blessed.

Rose enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, sewing, playing cards and bowling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Over the years, Rose was an active member in the church and community, volunteering for several organizations.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Wayne Kaps of Kearney; children, Connie (Mike) Mohatt of Omaha, Carol (Gary) Masek of Valparaiso, Steve (Wilma) Kaps of Arcadia, Cheryl (Rick) Kaelin of St. Louis, Mo. and Kay (Ed) Mayer of Plano, Texas; son in-law, Terry Connick of Doniphan; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; sister, Floralee Ourada of Elm Creek; sisters-in-law, Anita Fagot of Lexington and Donevieve Ourada of Kearney; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen Connick; seven brothers; and one sister.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Karen A. Connick Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o the Grand Island Community Foundation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Rosary
9:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
Kearney, NE
Apr
20
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear of your loss. Our prayers are with you.
Juanita & Tom Robel
April 17, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results