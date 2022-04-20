Rose Kaps, 93 of Kearney passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at Kinship Point North Ridge in Kearney.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney.

Interment will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Elm Creek following the luncheon.

A rosary will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church followed by a time of visitation until service time.

Rose Geraldine (Fagot) Kaps was born May 30, 1928 in Dawson County, Nebraska to Clay and Olga (Gillette) Fagot. She was raised in Lexington and was a 1946 graduate of Lexington High School. On November 16, 1951, Rose was united in marriage to Wayne Arthur Kaps in Lexington. To this union six children were blessed.

Rose enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, sewing, playing cards and bowling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Over the years, Rose was an active member in the church and community, volunteering for several organizations.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Wayne Kaps of Kearney; children, Connie (Mike) Mohatt of Omaha, Carol (Gary) Masek of Valparaiso, Steve (Wilma) Kaps of Arcadia, Cheryl (Rick) Kaelin of St. Louis, Mo. and Kay (Ed) Mayer of Plano, Texas; son in-law, Terry Connick of Doniphan; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; sister, Floralee Ourada of Elm Creek; sisters-in-law, Anita Fagot of Lexington and Donevieve Ourada of Kearney; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen Connick; seven brothers; and one sister.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Karen A. Connick Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o the Grand Island Community Foundation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.