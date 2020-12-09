Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Sandra Lynn Richardson
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
Sandra Lynn Richardson, 68, of Cozad, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the Emerald Nursing Home in Cozad.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor James Morton, officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Sandra was born Jan. 18, 1952 in Redwood, California to Clifford James and Ramona (Brown) Richardson.
Sandra moved from California to Colorado Springs, Colo.. in 1964 where she attended Rocky Mountain Rehab. Later she attended Laradon Hall School, to assist her in learning and her living skills. She later lived on her own in Colorado Springs until moving to Nebraska in 1986.
Sandra enjoyed embroidering, playing cards, watching movies, coloring books, and listening to Elvis Presley. She loved everyone and no one was ever a stranger.
Survivors include two sisters: Sue Sanchez of Dodge City, Kan. and Sherry Grippin also of Dodge City, Kan., two nephews: Christopher Rogers of Dodge City, Kan. and Brian Barcroft of Lincoln.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents CJ and wife Ramona and a brother-in-law, J.R. Sanchez.
Memorials are suggested to Special Olympics in her honor.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
Lexington, NE
Dec
9
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss your phone calls Sandy, but now you’ll be with mommy & daddy. Love you Sandy
Sue Sanchez
Family
December 8, 2020
