Sharon Kay Hite, 77 of Cozad passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 surrounded by her family in Cozad.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 1, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

A Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with her nephew from Irvine, California, Pastor Jeff Beavers, officiating.

Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Sharon was born June 5, 1944 in Lexington to Marvin and Verna (Bacon) Blodgett.

She was united in marriage to Donald Hite on May 27, 1972 in Las Vegas, Nev.. The couple was blessed with three children: Debra, Gary and Vicki. The couple moved around the Dawson County area before making Cozad their home for the last thirty years.

Sharon retired from Monroe Auto in Cozad in 2006.

She was a "power shopper", enjoyed family meals and playing games, especially Wheel Of Fortune. Spending time with her children and grandchildren was the time she cherished the most.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Don of Cozad, one son, Gary Williams of Kearney, two daughters; Debra (Erin Handgen) Williams of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Vicki Gates of Denver, Colo., seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one brother; Kenneth (Susan) Blodgett of Elbert, Colo., one sister, Jackie Robirds of Delta, Colo., as well as a sister-in-law Paula Blodgett of Lexington. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers; Marvin, Jr. and Ronald.

Memorials are suggested to the Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Cozad.

Memorials are suggested to the Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Cozad.