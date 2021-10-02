Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Sharon Kay Hite
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

Sharon Kay Hite, 77 of Cozad passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 surrounded by her family in Cozad.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 1, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

A Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with her nephew from Irvine, California, Pastor Jeff Beavers, officiating.

Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Sharon was born June 5, 1944 in Lexington to Marvin and Verna (Bacon) Blodgett.

She was united in marriage to Donald Hite on May 27, 1972 in Las Vegas, Nev.. The couple was blessed with three children: Debra, Gary and Vicki. The couple moved around the Dawson County area before making Cozad their home for the last thirty years.

Sharon retired from Monroe Auto in Cozad in 2006.

She was a "power shopper", enjoyed family meals and playing games, especially Wheel Of Fortune. Spending time with her children and grandchildren was the time she cherished the most.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Don of Cozad, one son, Gary Williams of Kearney, two daughters; Debra (Erin Handgen) Williams of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Vicki Gates of Denver, Colo., seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one brother; Kenneth (Susan) Blodgett of Elbert, Colo., one sister, Jackie Robirds of Delta, Colo., as well as a sister-in-law Paula Blodgett of Lexington. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers; Marvin, Jr. and Ronald.

Memorials are suggested to the Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Cozad.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Oct. 2, 2021.
I considered Sharon one of my best friends. I am so sorry for your loss Don. I only found out about her passing yesterday. I will always remember all the good times we four all had. What fun! again so sorry for you and your families loss.
Carolyn Applegate
December 24, 2021
Don I'm sorry to hear about Sharon, it's been a while since the night shift at Monroe's, we did have some good times.
Karen Vogt
Coworker
October 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marge Bader
October 2, 2021
Nick & Sherry Gehrt Family
October 2, 2021
We are so very sorry to see that Sharon has passed our hearts go out to Don and all her family❤
John and Trish Dorsey
Friend
September 30, 2021
Sharon was a classmate at Morton Elementary and a sweet friend. Prayers and thoughts are with her family.
Theresa (Greenlee) Keesecker
Classmate
September 30, 2021
