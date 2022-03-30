Menu
Lexington Clipper-Herald
Thane Douglas Moore
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

Thane Douglas Moore, 65, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Parkview Baptist Church in Lexington, with Pastor Paul Thomas, officiating.

Thane was born on October 27, 1956, to Darrel and Dorothy (Brannan) Moore in Great Bend, Kansas. He graduated from Great Bend High School in 1975.

On June 14, 1980, he married Denise Schreiber in Great Bend. He and his family moved to Lexington in 1994.

Thane was involved in the Youth Ministry and Men's Friday Bible Study at Parkview Baptist Church in Lexington, was a member of the Lexington Rotary Club, and assisted with the Todd Becker Foundation. He was essential in educating our community through Keep Lexington Beautiful. Thane loved following Kansas State University football and Kansas University basketball. He enjoyed coaching and following his daughter and granddaughter in softball and watching his grandson play football, and trucking with his son.

Survivors include his wife, Denise Moore of Lexington; children: Jeremy Moore of Lincoln, and Emily (Dan) Zaleski of The Woodlands, Texas; five grandchildren: Kendra (Alex), Caleb, Reis Anne, Fischer and Tanner; two great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Ariella; brothers: Kent (Pat) Reinhardt of Otis, Kan., and Lynn (Jill) Moore of Newton, Kan.; sister, Susan Tammen of Timken, Kan.; in-laws, John (Reta) Schreiber of Great Bend, Kan.; sister-in-law, Jana (Dan) Cavanaugh of Peosta, Iowa, and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded by his parents and a brother-in-law, Bob Tammen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Todd Becker Foundation or Parkview Baptist Church.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Parkview Baptist Church
Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy to Denise, Jeremy and Emily and Thane's grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May you find comfort in good memories and may Thane Rest in Peace. He was a good classmate and friend. Rhonda Penka and GBHS Class of 1975
Rhonda Penka
March 28, 2022
Denise, I am so sorry for your loss. Many fond memories of our time in MYF and camp at Mt. Bukhorn. Adding my prayers to the many other you are getting.
Dana Engleman
Classmate
March 27, 2022
Denise, As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. I know the Lord will give you comfort in this journey. Love you, Kyle
Kyle Davis
Family
March 25, 2022
