Twila Jean Smith passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at her home in Cozad at the age of 85.

Services will be Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the American Lutheran Church with Pastor Steve Berke officiating.

Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, north of Lexington.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.

Twila was born April 23, 1936 at Lexington, Nebraska to Chris and Katherine (Weiland) Heine. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran church in Lexington.

Twila worked at Monroe Auto Equipment in Cozad for over 30 years. On May 27, 1991, she married the love of her life, Marvin Smith. Twila enjoyed crocheting, fishing, gambling, traveling, crafting, collecting dolls and family gatherings. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Cozad. Her book of life will be published in Heaven.

Twila was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers, Gilbert Heine and Chris Heine, Jr.; son, Tony Roe; stepdaughter, Cindy Parsons; granddaughter, Stacey Roe and son-in-law, Albert Ackerman.

Survivors include her special friend, Rick Allen of Cozad; children, Cynthia Ackerman of Grand Island, Penny (Kent) Bartlett of Cozad, Lonnie (Kelly) Parsons of North Platte, Kathy Goos of Holdrege, Pam (Bill) Houchin of Riverdale; Mona (Rick) Myer of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Shirley Heine of Lexington; 15 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 19 great-great grandchildren; and her dog Suzy.

Memorials are suggested to Cozad Fire and Rescue.

Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.