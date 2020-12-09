Vivian Kaye Malone, 70, of Apache Junction, Ariz., formerly of Lexington passed from this life into Heaven's gates on Nov. 25, 2020, at the Apache Junction Health Care Center.
In accordance with her wishes, Vivian was cremated and a memorial service and burial will take place at a later date.
Vivian, the eldest child of Floyd (Butch) and Geraldine (Geri) Malone was born in McCook on January 18, 1950. She grew up on the farm northwest of Orleans and graduated from Orleans High School with the class of 1968. Following high school, she moved to Holdrege and worked at Becton Dickinson. She later decided to further her education and attended St. John's College in Winfield, Kansas. Following her graduation with her Associate Degree, she accepted a position at Concordia University Texas in Austin. She then was at Concordia College in Seward, Neb. and later moved to Bronxville, N.Y. to work at Concordia College there where she also finished her Bachelor Degree.
In time, the Nebraska girl came home settling in Omaha. In 2008, Vivian began suffering multiple health difficulties the worst of which was a stroke that left her paralyzed on her right side. Because she could no longer live on her own, family moved her back to Lexington. Although her body was failing, her spirit and sassy personality endured and she made many friends with both residents and staff while living at Park Avenue Estates (now Avamere) and Plum Creek Care Center and attending Grace Lutheran Church.
In July 2019, Vivian moved to Arizona to enjoy being closer to family. She was living at Apache Junction Health Center in Apache Junction, Ariz. The time being closer to family was short, but many memories were made.
Many people will remember Vivian because of her beautiful voice. Through the years she often sang solos for special events and was a member of many singing groups and choirs including the Lexington Community Christmas Choir. It was definitely a God-given talent and she enjoy being able to share it.
Vivian was proceeded in death by her parents Butch and Geri Malone, her grandparents, William and Katie Schroeder and Theodore and Mamie Malone.
Left to mourn her passing are her sisters, Patricia Malone of McCammon, Idaho, Kathy Buckmaster and husband Scott and Susan Bennett of Gold Canyon, Ariz. and brother, Michael Malone also of Gold Canyon, Ariz.; she also leaves the nieces and nephews that she treasured: Melissa Sikorski and husband Brian of Orlando, Fla., Rachel Goodwin and husband TJ, children-Annie and Rylee of McCammon Idaho, Adam Bennett of Winston Salem, N.C., Jared Bennett and wife Kate, children-David and Patrick of Dalzell, S.C. and Taylor Bennett and her fiancé Fernando Sanchez of Columbus. She will also be missed by a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.