Wesley LaVerne Dreher, passed away on Dec. 10, 2020 at the age of 86 in Wheat Ridge, Colo,
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. (MT), Thursday Dec. 17, 2020 at Aspen Mortuary, Arvada Chapel in Arvada, Colo. Burial will take place at 12:00 p.m. (MT), Friday Dec. 18 at the Paxton Cemetery in Paxton, Nebraska. Due to the pandemic, the funeral service will be restricted, but graveside service will be open to all.
He was born on July 20, 1934 in Elwood to Orin and Rebecca Mae (Corder) Dreher. He graduated from Elwood High School in 1953 and attended Kearney State Teachers College. At college, he succeeded in many sports and met Mary Lee Weir. They were married June 6, 1955 and lived in Paxton, Nebraska until 1956 when they moved to Ogallala. Wes and Mary had three children in Ogallala: Mark (1956), Kent (1959), and Deborah (1962). While in Ogallala, Wes worked for OEMI in Quality Control. In July 1967, Wes and his family moved to Westminster, Colorado where he worked for Sundstrand Aviation. Later he transferred to Sundstrand Fluid and Handling in Arvada, where he retired in 2000. His wife, Mary, passed in November 2003.
Wes later met Alice Joan Schubert and they were married on February 21, 2005. The two of them immensely enjoyed traveling together and RV'ing.
Wes is survived by his wife, Jo; his children, Mark, Kent, and Deborah; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Wes' passion for family, woodworking, camping, hunting and sports lives on in his memory and surviving family members. His gentle and humble spirit shows as a great reminder as to what is truly important in life.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.carpentermemorial.com.
The service will be live streamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that aren't able attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Services will be held following all current health directives regarding Covid-19.
Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.