William R. "Bill" Klein, 62 passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Avamere in Lexington, NE with his children by his side.

The family will be honoring Bill's wishes for private family services to be held at a later date.

Bill was born August 16, 1959 in Hastings, Nebraska to Orville and Marie (Loskill) Klein. He attended St. Cecelia Catholic High School until the family moved to Kearney in 1975 where he attended Kearney Catholic High School, graduating with the class of 1977. Bill was united in marriage to Amy Maul on February 14, 1981 in Kearney. Blessed to this union were two children, Jessica and Nicholas. The family lived in Kearney until 1997 when they moved to Johnson Lake, one of his favorite places to be.

Bill's career consisted of mostly dry wall finishing. He worked for Richards and Klein Drywall, WAK, Inc. and Klein and Klein Drywall until his M.S. made him unable to work. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, drag racing and watching the Huskers or Sooners football teams. He also enjoyed listening to old time rock-N-roll, a good cheeseburger and a cold Coca-Cola.

Following his divorce in 2009, Bill moved back to Kearney for roughly 10 years before his ailing health moved him to Grand Island Good Samaritan Society and then to Plum Creek Care Center to be closer to his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jessica Klein and fiancé, Darin Roeder of Lexington and Nicholas Klein and wife, Melissa of Elm Creek; grandchildren, Haiden Klein, Isabella Klein and Oakland Roeder, Brianna Anderson, Alton Anderson, Kaytyln Anderson, Mariah Anderson, Jolissa Klein, Cameron Klein, Kaleb Klein and Nickole Klein; one great grandchild; siblings, Jackie Casler of Omaha, Pamela Kenney and husband, Richard of Amherst and Steve Klein and wife, Julie of Lincoln; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.