Georgetown, Delaware Obituaries
111 Results
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Robert Lee Lambden (Bob)
Robert Lee Lambden (Bob) GEORGETOWN - Robert Lee Lambden (Bob) passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022 at his home in Georgetown with his loving wife Eleanor by his side. Bob was born July 18, 1931 on the family farm in Georgetown, Del. He was the son of the late Granville and Mabel... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Mar. 22, 2022.
Monday, March 21, 2022
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Joyce McGee Collins
Joyce McGee Collins, 73 GEORGETOWN - Joyce McGee Collins passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Joyce was born in Lewes to the late Elisha and Ruth Ann (Moore) McGee. She retired from the State of Delaware, working in the Prothonotary Office. In addition to her parents; she was... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Mar. 15, 2022.
Friday, March 11, 2022
Doris Jeanne Messick
Doris Messick's passing on Friday, March 4, 2022 has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Mar. 11, 2022.
Sunday, March 6, 2022
Marie D. Bastianelli
Marie D. Bastianelli, 89 GEORGETOWN - Marie D. Bastianelli passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Marie was born in Elkton, daughter of the late Glenn E. and Pearl (Bartlett) Doyle. After graduating high school, Marie attended Salisbury State Teachers College... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Mar. 6, 2022.
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Doris Ann "Dolly" Jones
Doris Jones's passing on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Feb. 27, 2022.
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Orleen W. Lofland
Orleen Lofland's passing on Monday, February 14, 2022 has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Feb. 22, 2022.
Friday, February 18, 2022
Carlton Ray Adams Sr.
Carlton Ray Adams, Sr., 83 MILLSBORO - Carlton Ray Adams, Sr., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. For the full obituary please visit: www.shortfuneralservicesand- cremation.com Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Feb. 18, 2022.
Susanna Ross I.
Susanna Ross's passing on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Feb. 18, 2022.
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Susan M. Herrmann
Susan M. Herrmann, 67 FELTON - Susan M. Herrmann passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Susan was born to the late George C. and Dorothy T. (Burke) Ennis on May 1, 1954 in Brooklyn, N.Y. For 15 years, Susan worked for the State... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Feb. 16, 2022.
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Patsy Jane "Pat" Holston
Patsy Holston's passing on Monday, January 31, 2022 has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Feb. 13, 2022.
Friday, February 11, 2022
Margaret Elizabeth Horsey
Margaret Elizabeth Horsey, 95 GEORGETOWN (formerly of Smyrna, Del.) - Margaret Elizabeth Horsey, nee Messick, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at home in Georgetown, Del., surrounded by family and loved ones. Margaret was born in Georgetown in 1926 to George Harold... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Feb. 11, 2022.
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Rena Mae Wolford (McCready)
Rena Mae (McCready) Wolford, 68 GEORGETOWN, Del. - Rena Mae (McCready) Wolford passed away at Beebe Medical Center on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born on April 3, 1953, in Crisfield, Md., daughter of the late Rue Tawes and Catherine Ellen (Harron) McCready. Rena was an avid... Read More
Parsell Funeral Homes Dodd-Carey Chapel - Georgetown
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 2, 2022.
Sunday, January 30, 2022
William Raymond Bone
William Bone's passing on Monday, January 17, 2022 has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Jan. 30, 2022.
George R. Urbani
GEORGETOWN, Del. – George R. Urbani passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. George was born in New Brunswick, NJ to Emidio and Virginia B. (Kirkwood) Urbani. He graduated from Notre Dame High School with the class of 1963 and attended LaSalle... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 30, 2022.
Friday, January 28, 2022
Frances Walls-Devonshire
Frances Walls-Devonshire, 93 GEORGETOWN - Frances Walls-Devonshire passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. Frances was born in Lewes, Delaware daughter of the late Clyde P. and Mildred (Short) Joseph. She worked for 41 years at... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Jan. 28, 2022.
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Tiller J. Coker
Tiller Coker's passing on Sunday, January 23, 2022 has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Jan. 26, 2022.
Margaret C. Davis
Margaret Davis's passing on Friday, January 21, 2022 has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Jan. 26, 2022.
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Monday, January 24, 2022
Linford Robert Evans
HOUSTON, DE Linford Robert Evans aka "Woofy" & "Pops", age 79 of Houston, DE, was called home to be with his loved ones on January 18, 2022. He was born on October 3, 1942, in Solebury Township, PA, son of the late William Luther and Florence (Hoagland) Evans. He lived most of... Read More
Parsell Funeral Homes Dodd-Carey Chapel - Georgetown
Published in The Express Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2022.
Linford Robert Evans
Linford Robert Evans, aka "Woofy" and "Pops," 79 of Houston, Del., was called home to be with his loved ones Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. He was born on Oct. 3, 1942, in Solebury Twp., son of the late William Luther and Florence Hoagland Evans. He lived most of his life in Bucks County... Read More
Parsell Funeral Homes Dodd-Carey Chapel - Georgetown
Published in Citizens Voice from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2022.
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Marjorie Ann Hudson
Marjorie Ann Hudson, 96 GEORGETOWN, Del. - Marjorie Ann Hudson passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Harrison Senior Living. Marjorie was born on July 20, 1925, to the late Lacey and Mary L. (Johnson) Derrickson in Georgetown, Del., where she was a lifelong resident. She was... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Jan. 23, 2022.
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Josephine R. Dryden (Richardson)
Josephine R. (Richardson) Dryden, 76 OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Josephine R. (Richardson) Dryden passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Beebe Hospital. Affectionately known as Jo or Josie, she was born in Lewes, also at Beebe Hospital, on February 1, 1945, to the late Ralph... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Jan. 22, 2022.
Charles W. H. Steiner Sr.
Charles W. H. Steiner, Sr., 76 LINCOLN - Charles W. H. Steiner, Sr. passed away peacefully at the Delaware Hospice Center on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Charles was a Trooper with the Delaware State Police followed by a career with ACME as a manager before retiring. He also served... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Jan. 22, 2022.
Friday, January 21, 2022
Cheryl Ann Dodd
Cheryl Dodd's passing on Monday, January 17, 2022 has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Jan. 21, 2022.
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Jo R. Dryden
Jo Dryden's passing on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Jan. 20, 2022.
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Shirley M. Arno
Shirley M. Arno, 75 GEORGETOWN - Shirley M. Arno passed away peacefully at the Delaware Hospice Center on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Mrs. Arno was born in Orange County, Va. to the late Samuel and Nellie (Fletcher) Wade. She worked for the Sussex Community Crisis Housing. Shirley... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Jan. 15, 2022.
Sherida Ann "Mom Rita" Davis
Sherida Ann 'Mom Rita' Davis, 54 GEORGETOWN - Sherida Ann "Mom Rita" Davis was born July 23, 1967 to Catherine Sample, and Willie Davis, Jr. in Lewes, Del. On January 4, 2022, heaven gained a one-of-a-kind angel. Her legacy is carried on by her three sons, Markos A. "Poppi" Davis... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Jan. 15, 2022.
Friday, January 14, 2022
Jerry Wayne Taylor
Jerry Wayne Taylor, 67 ELLENDALE, Del. - Jerry Wayne Taylor departed this world at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Jerry was born on October 22, 1954 to Myrtle Morgan Taylor, and was adopted by Joseph and Margaret Taylor of Deal Island, Md. He is survived by his brother, William... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Jan. 14, 2022.
Monday, January 3, 2022
Pamela Ann Kelly
Pamela Kelly's passing has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown, DE. Legacy invites you to... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Jan. 3, 2022.
Saturday, January 1, 2022
Peter Anthony Saienni Jr.
Peter Anthony Saienni, Jr., 79 Peter Anthony Saienni, Jr. passed away peacefully at Christiana Hospital on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Peter was born in Wilmington to the late Peter A. and Philomena (Gotto) Saienni Sr. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for most of his life... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Jan. 1, 2022.
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Nancy Henderson Lohrfink
Nancy Henderson Lohrfink UPDATE: Memorial services originally scheduled for Friday, January 7, 2022 have been postponed due to weather and current rise in COVID cases. Future date still to be determined. Interment will still take place on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2 pm at the Delaware... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Dec. 22, 2021.
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Barbara Agnes VanSciver
Barbara Agnes VanSciver, 81 GEORGETOWN - Barbara Agnes VanSciver went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 2, 2021. She was born to the late Roger T. and Agnes M. (Ballas) Payne on October 12, 1940, in Easton, Md. Barbara lived in Federalsburg before eventually... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Dec. 12, 2021.
Monday, December 6, 2021
Myrna Gonzalez
Myrna Gonzalez's passing has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown, DE. Legacy invites you... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Dec. 6, 2021.
Diane H. Pratt
Diane Pratt's passing has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown, DE. Legacy invites you to... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Dec. 6, 2021.
Thursday, December 2, 2021
Amethyst Elizabeth "Amy" Sharp
Amethyst Sharp's passing has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown, DE. Legacy invites you... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Dec. 2, 2021.
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Charles Livingston "Charlie" Clayton
Charles "Charlie" Livingston Clayton, GEORGETOWN - Charles "Charlie" Livingston Clayton entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 21, 2021, in his home. He was born on March 2, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Stewart P. and Susie L. (Ruff) Clayton. Charlie lived a long... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 28, 2021.
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Patricia Jean Weible
Patricia Jean Weible (née Moore), 87 of Georgetown, DE, passed away on November 19, 2021. Born in 1934 in Milwaukee, WI, Patricia was the daughter of the late Luther and Lorena (née Luckado) Moore and wife of the late Robert George Weible III. She is survived by her children, Robyn... Read More
Donohue Funeral Home - West Chester
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2021.
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Edward J. Keough Jr. (Eddie)
Edward J. (Eddie) Keough, Jr., 79 GEORGETOWN - On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Edward J. (Eddie) Keough, Jr. originally of Philadelphia, Pa., was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven by his daughter, Carolyn. Eddie was the son of the late Edward and Lenore Keough of Philadelphia,... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 20, 2021.
Friday, November 12, 2021
Eunice K. Lubiniecki
Eunice K. Lubiniecki, 76 LAUREL – Eunice K. (King) Lubiniecki, formerly of Georgetown, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Eunice was born in Georgetown, daughter of the late Herbert Y. and Ella (Evans) King. She graduated from Sussex... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 12, 2021.
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Marie Elizabeth Melvin
Marie Elizabeth Melvin was born to the late Lena Sparrow-Harmon and Elwood Marshall on December 6, 1929, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford... Read More
McPherson Funeral Services - Laurel
Published in McPherson Funeral Services - Laurel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2021.
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Clyde M. Armold
Clyde M. Armold, 94 GEORGETOWN - Clyde M. Armold passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at his home in Georgetown, Delaware. Clyde was born in York, Pennsylvania and resided in the York area most of his life until he retired and settled in the Villages of Cinderberry... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 26, 2021.
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Carol L. Murray
Carol L. Murray GEORGETOWN - Carol L. Murray passed away on October 20, 2021, at Tidal Health in Salisbury, Md. Carol was the daughter of Noah J. and Georgia (Daisey) Collins. Carol was the cafeteria manager of Sussex Central Junior High School when she retired in 2001. Her hobbies... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 23, 2021.
Friday, October 22, 2021
James Albert Weller
James Albert Weller, 69 ELLENDALE - James Albert Weller passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at, Bayhealth Center - Milford. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, 307 N. Bedford... Read More
Parsell Funeral Homes Dodd-Carey Chapel - Georgetown
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 22, 2021.
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Mark T. Frazier
Mark Frazier's passing has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown, DE. Legacy invites you to... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Oct. 21, 2021.
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Diane McDevitt
Diane McDevitt (nee Zimmerman), 58, of Georgetown, DE formerly of Aldan, PA on October 10, 2021. Beloved wife of the Honorable Leonard McDevitt; mother of Joseph (Kimberly) McDevitt; cherished grandmother of 2 Bella & Savannah; loving sister of Donna Wiley, Joann Zimmerman, Dorothy... Read More
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2021.
Friday, October 8, 2021
Garney J. Hall
Garney J. Hall, 71 GEORGETOWN - Garney J. Hall passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born on May 26, 1950, to the late Clarence Hall and Marian Phillips. Garney worked for Sussex County as an auto mechanic for 30 years. He was a member of the... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 8, 2021.
Monday, September 27, 2021
Robert D. Perry
Robert Perry's passing has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown, DE. Legacy invites you to... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Sep. 27, 2021.
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Robert P. Sonzogni
Robert Sonzogni's passing has been publicly announced by Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel in Georgetown, DE. Legacy invites you... Read More
Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel
Published in Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel on Sep. 23, 2021.
