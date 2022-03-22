Garney J. Hall

Garney J. Hall, 71 GEORGETOWN - Garney J. Hall passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born on May 26, 1950, to the late Clarence Hall and Marian Phillips. Garney worked for Sussex County as an auto mechanic for 30 years. He was a member of the... Read More

Short Funeral Services Inc - Georgetown Chapel